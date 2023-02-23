Titans release LT Taylor Lewan

Titans follow through on their predictions Taylor Lewan launch. After nine seasons at Tennessee, he declared a Pro Bowl left tackle (trans Busin with boys Play podcast Twitter) was designated to be a free agent.

Although Lewan initially indicated that a pay cut might be a path for him to stay with the Titans, the two sides appear to be parting ways. Lewan said he would consider retiring this off-season. It’s not yet known if the three-time Pro Bowler plans to play the 10th season, but the Titans will create another need along their offensive line with Wednesday’s deal.

The possibility of achieving that aforementioned return at a discount is still being explored, according to veteran Titans correspondent Paul Koharski (on Twitter), but the team has a few moving pieces up front at the moment. For now, this version will make a big cap.

There are no guarantees on a contract for RMB; The issuance would take away $14.8 million in Tennessee state payroll. While the 31-year-old guard has been one of the best left tackles in the game, injuries have sidelined him for most of the past few seasons. Lewan has missed 30 matches since the 2020 campaign.

Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension with the Titans in 2018. He was the first player on the O-line who helped Derek Henry to the rushing title in 2019. Lewan wasn’t able to play a significant role during Henry’s second rushing championship, ripping five ACL games in the 2020 season, but he’s back on a comeback to help the injury-battered Giants to first place in the AFC . Seed in 2021. A prolonged knee problem affected him that year, and another ACL tear sidelined the Michigan product in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

The Titans drafted Yuan XI overall, and selected him in the process Ruston WebsterGM possession. John Robinson extension authorized; General Motors New Tennessee Karthon ran The release is signed. Although Lewan sits outside the top 10 in franchise history for games started by an offensive lineman, his 100th start is the sixth in the Titans era. Just Michael RossAnd Benji OlsonAnd David StewartAnd Ben Jones And Brad Hopkins They scored more starts with Tennessee among O-linemen. Levan was the longest-serving player on the current Titans team.

Tennessee already has the right guard Nate Davis On the cusp of free agency, Jones is considering retirement after finishing the season on IR. However, the veteran center was signed through 2023. Cut Tennessee Rodger Savold last year and replaced it primarily with the previous UDFA Aaron Brewerwho could be retained as a restricted free agent. Nicholas Petit Frere, a third-round pick in 2022, may be decided at right tackle, but Karthon and company will have a lot of work to do to put together a line around him. Thanks to the moves of Lewan and Woods, there will now be extra space to do so.