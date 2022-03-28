Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Servers Shut Down Without Explanation From Gearbox Software

Update

the official SHiFT Twitter Status The account has been weighted to deal with news related to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands multiplayer, crossover and connectivity issues. At the time of writing, it appears that some players are still experiencing issues, but the company has published a fix that appears to have fixed most of the online bugs for some players. However, there are still a lot of gamers who can’t access the online features due to the huge number of them flooding the servers, according to SHiFT Status.

We had a stream of players engaging with the new update tweeted and some players lost contact. We are still working to mitigate the problems. – SHiFT status (SHiFTstatus) March 27, 2022

original article

Fans have reported widespread server outages at Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with the game not out for a full day. It seems as if a problem with SHiFT key recovery and online connectivity has always been the cause, but developer Gearbox Software hasn’t said anything about it.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been launched today into the hands of many passionate and ardent Borderlands fans. However, almost all players mentioned a popup that appears frequently on the left side of the screen. First, this popup tells you that you have lost your connection to the game servers, then it indicates that you are connected again.

The popups keep repeating endlessly, but they have completely stopped now. This is because Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands servers are offline. It is currently impossible for players to enter a co-op session or make a claim SHiFT icons. Anything that requires an Internet connection is not available.

Today, online services have been effective, but players have encountered many glitches and errors when matching players and playing together. It looks as though Gearbox Software has shut down the servers so they can tackle the core of the problem and get things back online. However, the developer has not commented on the situation at the time of writing. The only thing the game’s official Twitter account has posted are abridged versions of the launch announcement.