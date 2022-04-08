Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Multiplayer, Crossplay set for weeks

picture : Motion vector

It’s always better to enjoy Borderlands games with friends, so it’s a problem that players from the latest post, Wonders of Tiny TinaThey had to travel alone — at least, if they were trying to play online, or take advantage of the cross-play feature. Over the past couple of weeks, Gearbox’s latest series of shooters have had some seriously wonky server issues.

This is not exactly a surprise. Launching online multiplayer games in various states of “restraint” all the fucking timeAnd the Borderlands series itself He doesn’t have the best track record. But it’s a little different than your typical case of server issues. For one thing, sure, while the servers are tuned, they aren’t engulfed in a five-alarm fire in the way windows fire, say, Outriders or Diablo III Famous was. On the other hand, while the problems persisted, the game’s official channels were strangely silent on the matter.

Wonders of Tiny TinaReleased late last month for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, is the first Borderlands game Launch with full crossplay. Like previous Borderlands games, Wonders of Tiny Tina Facilitates online collections through Gearbox’s online property service, converts. You can also use the service to redeem Transformation Codes, which are single-use codes that give you a rare piece of in-game gear. (One soul gathers a Twitter Bot which announces the availability and release of Shift symbols.) You can monitor the state of Shift via a file Official Twitter account.

On March 25th, WondersOfficial launch day, account pointed How, even though players might see a notification saying they’ve been disconnected from Shift, they’re actually fine; It’s just a wrong popup. Three hours later, Gearbox said it noticed “reports” of “instability”, and spent the next few days dating its efforts to improve functionality. On March 29th, Gearbox Update roll out It aims to address crashes on all platforms. By March 31, studio He said That “most players” are clear, With ‘Limited outages’ during the world’s worst holiday.

“We’ve seen some reports of players disconnecting from online play,” is reading The account’s latest tweet, posted on April 2. “If these issues persist, please restart the game!”

Unfortunately, restarting your game doesn’t always seem to do the trick. In response to the account’s tweet, players say that restarts don’t fix connection problems, and when they do, it’s just a temporary salve. (Funny aside: single player up pointed out How could they not eve Submit a ticket through the Shift support page.) Back in the game’s subreddit, there’s a file route, 1,000 comments closed, as players sympathize with their inability to play with friends online. Connectivity issues seem to come up a lot during cross-play sessions, but it still isn’t quite as smooth with traditional matchmaking on the same platform.

Earlier this week, for example, I shared with my colleague Zack Zwiezen, both of whom play on Xbox Series X with wired connections. We went 75 percent of the way through the tutorial segment before Zack disappeared into the ether. We couldn’t start the game again for the rest of the evening. Zack also told me how he ran into serious cross-play issues while playing with his fiancée, both on PC and Xbox. He said they often can’t start a game, even though they’re both running on the same modem. In the rare cases where they can get one, the autofocus is slow and asynchronous. Zack told me how one player would kill enemies, see them die, and make them appear again as if nothing had happened.

Hey, at least there’s split screen!

Gearbox representatives refused to respond to and direct registered inquiries Kotaku to me Twitter account status conversion While that.