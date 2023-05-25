Tina Turner’s “Deserves More” Interview Explained

The tribute has come from the likes of Mick Jagger (who calls Tina his “cool friend”) and Angela Bassett (who played Tina in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It.)
Among the photos and videos of the performance and other memorabilia being shared online is a clip from 1996 60 minutes An interview between the late journalist Mike Wallace and Tina at her home in France.
In the clip, Mike and Tina tour her home in Nice, France, which overlooks the French Riviera.
Although the interview showcases Tina’s life, including her early career and her legendary comeback, Tina’s response to one of Mike’s questions about her life back home resurfaces (as here And here) in light of her death.
“Do you feel you deserve all this?” Mike asked, referring to her French possessions.
“I deserve more,” Tina replied before laughing.
Damn right I did. Make her response, “I deserve more,” your new motto, and check out the full 60 minutes interview here.
