Time for the big test of the NASA Artemis I Moon mission

A 322-foot (98 m) stack of Artemis I rockets, including NASA’s massive Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, began rehearsal Friday afternoon at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The testing is expected to continue through Sunday.

The results will determine when the unmanned Artemis I will set out on a mission beyond the moon and back to Earth. This mission will launch NASA’s Artemis program, which is expected to return humans to the moon and land the first woman and first people of color on the moon by 2025.

The rehearsal simulates each stage of the launch without the missile actually exiting the launch pad. This includes powering up the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, loading ultra-cooled propellant into the rocket’s tanks, performing a full launch simulation countdown, resetting the countdown clock, and drying the rocket tanks. The test began calling stations at 5 p.m. ET on Friday and will end Sunday evening with the final countdown.

The station call, which is a check-in with every team associated with the launch, “is a huge milestone because it’s the time we call our teams, tell them that wetsuit training testing is officially underway,” said Charlie Blackwell Thompson, Artemis launch manager for NASA’s Earth Exploration Systems Program. , during a press conference on Tuesday.