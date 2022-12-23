December 24, 2022

Tim Cook reveals that iPhones use Sony camera sensors

Ayhan 2 hours ago 2 min read

This month, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to confirm that Apple is using Sony’s image sensors in its iPhones.

“We’ve partnered with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone,” Cook wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself looking at an iPhone.

This admission from Cook is rare for Apple, as the company is notoriously secretive about the type of components that power its smartphones. While this isn’t entirely surprising to some, there have been Rumors Over the years you’ve hinted that Apple has been using some Sony devices as components for iPhones.

Cook’s tweet indicates that the partnership is still ongoing. In a recent report from Nikki AsiaThe outlet claims that the next iteration of iPhones will feature Sony’s latest image sensors. In addition, noting that these new image sensors will be able to capture more light and reduce overexposure and underexposure, of course, we will know for sure once these new phones launch to really test this out.

Taylor is IGN’s Associate Technology Editor. You can follow her on Twitter @employee

See also  Dream Daddy developers are making a psychological horror game next

