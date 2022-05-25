If Mitch Trubesky can read defense as he can read a room, then perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers already own a diamond in the open.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday for the first time (in person, anyway) after his first OTA practice, Trubisky addressed appropriately, cleverly avoiding or downplaying any question that would have sparked controversy over the quarterback who would almost certainly come to camp once. Training and preparation for the season begins.

Trubisky or Rookie in the first round picking Kenny Beckett as a starter? Trubisky or Mason Rudolph? Rudolph to be a backup or is traded in favor of keeping novice Chris Oladokun? Will Beckett start on day one, or even go undressed on play days for a while?

If there’s some burning tension from Trubisky regarding how much competition he’ll face after signing his free agent contract to be the primary quarterback, he’s not showing it.

“It’s good,” Trubisky said of the mid-room dynamics. “We have two guys and two vets. There’s a lot of conversation going on. We’re all learning abuse for the first time together. So we’re pushing each other. Competing. The quarterback’s room has been good so far. I’m enjoying it.”

Via Zoom Shortly after being signed in March, Trubesky similarly embraced a rivalry with Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins on the roster who were also vying to fill the void below center that arose when Ben Roethlisberger retired.

In the months that followed, Haskins was killed while walking on a highway to get fuel for his malfunctioning car. Then the Steelers coined Beckett and Oladcon.

It appears the Steelers had an intention to bring four viable players on the roster to camp before or after Haskins’ death, even after Trubisky’s decision to sign here in March. Those lights got even brighter when Beckett took home 20th overall from Pete.

Trubisky says he has no reason to feel he is playing in a different situation than he expected when he signed his contract.

“I wasn’t really surprised,” Trubisky said of the team’s decision to draft Beckett. “We needed to add to the mid-room, and that’s what we did. We are delighted to have him, and look forward to working with him.”

For his part, Trubisky says he and the Steelers never had any discussions about the possibility of the organization drafting the quarterback in the first round.

“We didn’t have those conversations, but I knew it was possible (for a QB newbie) to come wherever I’m going next,” Trubesky said.

I find it hard to believe that such a topic was never touched upon, at least among Trubisky’s clients 1 sports rep And the Steelers. Especially considering how The second year is full of incentives Who contracted Trubisky is, weren’t they hoping that Trubisky would only have to fight Rudolph and (at the time) the Haskins for a starting point, rather than a potential future franchise signal caller?

I mean, nothing has to be etched into a stone or even a handshake under a table. The team will do whatever it wants to do if the draft board shakes up in a sudden way, as it did with the Steelers. But the concept of never discussing it seems suspicious, given that Trubisky is said to be coveted by other teams (Like the New York Giants).

Regardless, if Trubisky’s nose isn’t detailed on the Steelers’ decision to take Beckett, he’s not showing it to the media.

“I knew I got into this situation, wherever I was going, I had to get in and compete; earn the trust of my teammates back on the field with hard work and my talent, and just (be) a leader on this team,” Trubesky said.

Trubisky seems to have already gently maneuvered one possible moment of embarrassment. Known to care about society During his days in ChicagoTrubisky quickly attempted to take root in Pittsburgh, where he volunteered to appear in Kids Marathon. That was on April 30th. Less than two days after the Steelers drafted Beckett – the local quarterback from Pete – he is likely in a position to take on the starting job before Trubisky gets his hands on a training rep.

But Trubisky did and did talk about the event on Tuesday, though he knows some people may have viewed him as just the guy who isn’t Ben Roethlisberger…or the guy who keeps Beckett’s seat warm.

“What I learned about Pittsburgh is that it is a huge sports city. They are very welcoming and warm people,” Trubesky said. “I hope they will only know me as Mitch Trubisky. We will take it day by day. I hope as this thing goes on, they get to know me, my family and what I am…in the community and the part on the field as well.”

According to the business Mason Col And Kevin Dotson, Trubisky opened initial training as a quarterback for the first team on Tuesday. So perhaps that made selling his diplomacy easier. We’ll see if that’s the case by the time the bootcamp training begins and before the start of the season.

At least off the court, Trubisky started his career at the Steelers by making all the right decisions about what he was going to say. For Steelers fans, we hope he makes a good decision when he delivers the ball.