TikTok browser can track users’ keystrokes, according to new research

The web browser used within TikTok app It can track every click made by its users, according to new research emerging as the Chinese video app grapples with US lawmakers’ concerns about its data practices.

The Research From Felix Krause, a privacy researcher and former Google engineer, he didn’t explain how TikTok used the ability, which is built into the app’s browser that pops up when someone clicks on an external link. But Mr Krause said the development was worrisome because it showed TikTok had built in functionality to track users’ online habits if they chose to do so.

Gathering information about what people type on their phones while visiting external websites, which can reveal credit card numbers and passwords, is often a feature of malware and other hacking tools. While major tech companies may use such trackers as they test new software, it’s not uncommon for them to launch a large commercial app with this feature, whether it’s enabled or not, the researchers said.