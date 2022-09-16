September 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Tightrope: Putin offered a generous deal in exchange for sanctions relief

Arzu 6 mins ago 1 min read

In a speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, Putin accused Europe of only partially fulfilling promises to ease sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Moscow says Western powers continue to block the sale and shipment of fertilizers around the world.

Among Putin’s accusations, the union’s member states are acting selfishly by allowing only their own members to import fertilizers, not the rest of the world.

Only they can buy our fertilizers. But what about developing countries and the world’s poorest countries?

He said Putin at the SCO Leaders’ Summit.

Access to the world market for Russian grain and fertilizers is part of the July Ukrainian grain export agreement. Under this, Russia lifted its military blockade of Ukraine’s southern ports and allowed Kyiv to export grain in exchange for Russia’s access to world markets.

According to Putin, Russia currently has 300,000 tons of fertilizer stuck in European ports, which Moscow is willing to send to developing countries for free if the EU wants to ease sanctions.

Cover image source: Shutterstock

See also  US approves Putin's daughters, Russia re-deploys, strengthens troops - Wednesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The fetus was without a skull, but the Louisiana woman had to travel 1,400 miles to get an abortion.

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

The Russians are angry that they cannot be there II. At Elizabeth’s funeral

16 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Code – Science – Good news for those who open the refrigerator at night, it is not a useful meal if it is not eaten in the evening

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Tightrope: Putin offered a generous deal in exchange for sanctions relief

6 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Here’s what’s in Biden’s framework for regulating cryptocurrency

8 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Britney Spears, Jimmy Spears, and Treestar are settling a custody dispute

13 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

Persevering rover discovers ‘treasure’ of organic matter on Mars

18 mins ago Izer