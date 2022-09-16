Tightrope: Putin offered a generous deal in exchange for sanctions relief

In a speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, Putin accused Europe of only partially fulfilling promises to ease sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Moscow says Western powers continue to block the sale and shipment of fertilizers around the world.

Among Putin’s accusations, the union’s member states are acting selfishly by allowing only their own members to import fertilizers, not the rest of the world.

Only they can buy our fertilizers. But what about developing countries and the world’s poorest countries?

– He said Putin at the SCO Leaders’ Summit.

Access to the world market for Russian grain and fertilizers is part of the July Ukrainian grain export agreement. Under this, Russia lifted its military blockade of Ukraine’s southern ports and allowed Kyiv to export grain in exchange for Russia’s access to world markets.

According to Putin, Russia currently has 300,000 tons of fertilizer stuck in European ports, which Moscow is willing to send to developing countries for free if the EU wants to ease sanctions.

