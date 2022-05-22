Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after participating in the event’s worst career tour

2022 PGA Golf Championship Tiger Woods catches a ball on the top green during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods withdrew from the tournament after struggling in his third turn.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Mito Pereira of Chile poles off from 12th during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Will Zalatoris react to his driving on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Will Zlatoris play his shot from the seventh tee during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Rory McIlroy plays his shot from a second tee during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship A young spectator watches the players through binoculars during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as he looks at a group of fans during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Eric van Ruenen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean the 12th hole during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Xander Schauffele plays a shot from a bunker in the fifth hole during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship

2022 PGA Golf Championship Fans wear matching Hawaiian shirts and pants to watch the action during Round Two.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Colin Morikawa finished 18th during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship A squirrel passes through the fairway in the 16th hole during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Justin Thomas hits off the rough on the 16th hole during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Patrick Cantlay placed 15th for the Greens during the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Spectators walk up to squares 1 and 10 in the second round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Rory McIlroy watches his launch on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Spaniard Adri Arnaus runs on the tenth hole during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Tiger Woods’ reaction after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Scottie Scheffler lines up a hit on the second green hit.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Ryan Vermeer looks for his golf ball on hole 16 during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Adam Scott plays a shot on the eighth tee during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Cameron Smith plays a bunker shot on the eighth hole during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Fans watch the 14th hole during the first round.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Cameron Davis reacted after he shot a tee on the third hole.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are fourth.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Does Zalatoris play his shot from the tenth tee.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Rory McIlroy and boxer Harry Diamond walk over a bridge on the third hole during a practice run before the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.

2022 PGA Golf Championship The fans watch as Tiger Woods prepares for a shot on the sixth hole.

2022 PGA Golf Championship Jordan Spieth signs autographs during a practice round before the 2022 PGA Championship.