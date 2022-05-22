May 22, 2022

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after participating in the event’s worst career tour

Tiger Woods catches a ball on the top green during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods withdrew from the tournament after struggling in his third turn.

Mito Pereira of Chile poles off from 12th during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship.

Will Zalatoris react to his driving on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship.

Will Zlatoris play his shot from the seventh tee during the second round.

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from a second tee during the second round.

A young spectator watches the players through binoculars during the second round.

Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the first hole as he looks at a group of fans during the second round.

Eric van Ruenen (left) and Harry Higgs (right) clean the 12th hole during the second round.

Xander Schauffele plays a shot from a bunker in the fifth hole during the second round.

Fans wear matching Hawaiian shirts and pants to watch the action during Round Two.

Colin Morikawa finished 18th during the second round.

A squirrel passes through the fairway in the 16th hole during the second round.

Justin Thomas hits off the rough on the 16th hole during the second round.

Patrick Cantlay placed 15th for the Greens during the second round.

Spectators walk up to squares 1 and 10 in the second round.

Rory McIlroy watches his launch on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.

Spaniard Adri Arnaus runs on the tenth hole during the first round.

Tiger Woods’ reaction after his shot from the eighth tee during the first round.

Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round.

Scottie Scheffler lines up a hit on the second green hit.

Ryan Vermeer looks for his golf ball on hole 16 during the first round.

Adam Scott plays a shot on the eighth tee during the first round.

Cameron Smith plays a bunker shot on the eighth hole during the first round.

Fans watch the 14th hole during the first round.

Cameron Davis reacted after he shot a tee on the third hole.

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are fourth.

Does Zalatoris play his shot from the tenth tee.

Rory McIlroy and boxer Harry Diamond walk over a bridge on the third hole during a practice run before the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.

The fans watch as Tiger Woods prepares for a shot on the sixth hole.

Jordan Spieth signs autographs during a practice round before the 2022 PGA Championship.

Maintenance before the training round before the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.

