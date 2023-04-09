Tiger Woods withdraws from the Masters due to injury

(CNN) Tiger wood He will not resume his third run at Augusta National Sunday after the five-time Masters champion withdrew from the tournament with a foot injury.

Posting on Twitter, Woods said, “I’m disappointed to have to WD this morning due to an exacerbation of my plantar fasciitis. Thanks to the fans and @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The great golfer suffered a terrible start on his third round and a klaxon sound, which brought The third day of the Masters Until the early end of Saturday, music was probably to his ears.

On a cold, damp Saturday, with rain pouring in, Woods could be seen limping on the 17th hole. When the organizers considered that persistent rain had rendered the course unplayable, Woods was nine over for the Championship and six over for the Tour.

Before play began on Sunday, tournament organizers announced Woods’ withdrawal due to injury. Woods later revealed that it was plantar fasciitis – an inflammation of the tissue that causes heel pain.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in 2021 and over the years has undergone multiple surgeries on his back.

The 15-time major winner has played competitively only once this season and during the build-up to the tournament told reporters he didn’t play or train much anymore.

“I don’t play a lot of tournaments, I don’t practice much. I’m limited in what I can do,” he said, according to Reuters.

But he showed his usual grit and resilience to carry on on Saturday, although hopes of winning a sixth green jacket have long since faded.

Questions will now be raised as to whether Woods will play again at the prestigious event after it was suggested last week that this could be His final appearance is in Augusta He admitted he was in Constant pain During the opening round on Thursday.

“I don’t know how many (Masters) I have in me,” he said before the start of the tournament.

bottom of the leaderboard

Starting on the 10th hole, as the organizers attempted to complete as much of the play as possible yet The second round has been suspended On Friday due to inclement weather, Woods started his third round with a bogey.

Woods points in the direction of his shot on the 14th hole during the third round.

Conditions and his form did not improve much after that. Another bogey in the 14th and a double bogey in the 15th and 16th left the 47-year-old bottom of the leaderboard with the worst score of the day.

He had little time to enjoy Augusta’s cut The record-equalling 23rd time in a row, He started his third run a few hours after completing his second run.