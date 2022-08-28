Tiffany Haddish grinds on an eyebrow at the Vegas Residency Show



Play video content



@Dredog1911

Tiffany Haddish Get up close and personal with Guide This weekend – receiving the melodic treatment that also rocks a sensitive area.

The actress/comedian was on the Usher’s Vegas residency program on Friday night, having a great seat up front…but it got a lot better when he and his team actually invited her on stage.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

Apparently he knew she was in the crowd and wanted her to give something special… She got it and then some. Watch the video – TH looks like a kid in a candy store there.

You see… Asher did a little dance with Tiff, and she’s grinding on her butt and totally leaning into it. He sings to her too – and eventually, he makes her sit at a table on stage when they start doing a skit. Tiffany is a professional, so she handles everything to a T.

She sure had a great time – it’s also crazy to see that Tiffany looks so pretty there. He only talks about the fame and charisma that Usher carries to this day.



Play video content



