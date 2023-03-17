Ticketmaster will give partial refunds on Treatment Tour tickets – Deadline

Getty Images

After several days filled with complaints about overcharging $20 tickets to see The Cure — including complaints from Robert Smith — a report suggests that Ticketmaster will refund some of its fees.

Rolling Stone reports This evening, Ticketmaster is offering a discount on their fees which has doubled the ticket price to see The Cure.

After further conversation, Ticketmaster agreed with us that many of the fees being charged were disproportionately high, and as a sign of goodwill, offered to refund $10 per ticket to all verified fan accounts for lower ticket price transactions. Smith tweeted.

“And a $5 refund per ticket to all verified fan accounts for all other ticket fare transactions, for all Cure shows in all venues,” he added. “If you have already purchased a ticket, you will automatically receive a refund; all tickets on sale tomorrow will incur a lower fee.”

In one screenshot taken by a fan that circulated widely on the Internet, buying four tickets at $20 had a service fee of $11.65 per ticket, an additional $10 facilitation fee per ticket, and then a $5.50 order processing fee. This resulted in a total of $172.10 on four $20 tickets that sold for $80.

Cure has been proactive in trying to cut costs on its fans. It avoided a so-called “dynamic pricing” plan that escalates ticket prices based on demand.

Ticketmaster has been embroiled in controversy for decades over what many fans believe to be exorbitant fees.

The Cure can control its ticket prices, but not overcharges. The Lost World Tour will be held for three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23-25.