March 17, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Ticketmaster will give partial refunds on Treatment Tour tickets – Deadline

Muhammad 30 mins ago 2 min read

Getty Images

After several days filled with complaints about overcharging $20 tickets to see The Cure — including complaints from Robert Smith — a report suggests that Ticketmaster will refund some of its fees.

Rolling Stone reports This evening, Ticketmaster is offering a discount on their fees which has doubled the ticket price to see The Cure.

After further conversation, Ticketmaster agreed with us that many of the fees being charged were disproportionately high, and as a sign of goodwill, offered to refund $10 per ticket to all verified fan accounts for lower ticket price transactions. Smith tweeted.

“And a $5 refund per ticket to all verified fan accounts for all other ticket fare transactions, for all Cure shows in all venues,” he added. “If you have already purchased a ticket, you will automatically receive a refund; all tickets on sale tomorrow will incur a lower fee.”

In one screenshot taken by a fan that circulated widely on the Internet, buying four tickets at $20 had a service fee of $11.65 per ticket, an additional $10 facilitation fee per ticket, and then a $5.50 order processing fee. This resulted in a total of $172.10 on four $20 tickets that sold for $80.

Cure has been proactive in trying to cut costs on its fans. It avoided a so-called “dynamic pricing” plan that escalates ticket prices based on demand.

Ticketmaster has been embroiled in controversy for decades over what many fans believe to be exorbitant fees.

The Cure can control its ticket prices, but not overcharges. The Lost World Tour will be held for three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23-25.

See also  Ric Flair, 73, handles pressure, authors classic performer in winning his last wrestling match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Warner Bros. Closes Deal For Upcoming Nancy Meyers Movie — Deadline

9 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Justin Bieber issues a health update after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

17 hours ago Muhammad
6 min read

Season 9 “The Masked Singer” Episode 5 Reveals the Chipmunks and the Jackalope – Variety

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

The government’s key decision has been released: We support the EU rescue package for Ukraine

23 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Traders in Asia are pushing BTC beyond $25k

25 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Ticketmaster will give partial refunds on Treatment Tour tickets – Deadline

30 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Scientists discover a superconducting material that can completely revolutionize energy

36 mins ago Izer