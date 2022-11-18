Ticketmaster cancels general sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Erase” tour – NBC Chicago

A day before tickets were made available to the general public, Ticketmaster abruptly canceled its public sale of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”, after several issues with pre-sale events and “historically unprecedented” demand.

Citing “high demands” and “insufficient remaining ticket stock” the ticketing site announced on Twitter that it had canceled Friday’s event.

Due to extremely high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient ticket stock remaining to meet this demand, TOMORROW goes on sale to the public for Taylor Swift | The ERAS round has been cancelled. Ticketmaster November 17, 2022

The news comes after a series of problems for Swift fans who tried to purchase pre-sale tickets earlier this week.

Tuesday’s pre-sale event, one of many, left millions of fans excited Waiting in lines for hours After Ticketmaster said it was experiencing “technical difficulties”.

“Our team is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” one of Ticketmaster’s updates website Tuesday reading. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

The company later released a permit Saying that the long waits and disruptions are caused by “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale tickets” but He acknowledged Thursday that bot attacks also played a role.

“Historically, working with verified fan invite codes has been successful as we have been able to manage the volume coming to the site to shop for tickets. However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who did not receive invite codes drove unprecedented traffic to our site, Resulting in 3.5 billion total system orders – 4 times our previous peak,” the company noted in blog post Thursday. “Never before has the sale of a verified fan generated so much interest – or spam volume. This has disrupted the predictability and reliability that are the hallmarks of our Verified Fan platform.”

It’s no surprise, then, that some of those who got the tickets chose to put them down resale markets Accompanied by exorbitant price tags, ranging from $500 to over $12,000.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest resale ticket for Swift’s June 2 show in Chicago at Soldier Field — the first of three shows in the city — is on offer for $518 on StubHub after fees. This ticket will be on Row 35 of Section 444, located on the upper deck approximately to the side of the stage.

Including ticket fees on StubHub, there were only 17 listings under $1,000 for Swift’s inaugural show in Chicago, with the cheapest listing in the field at $1,121.

And while pre-sale events for select shows run through Thursday, the public wasn’t scheduled to have a chance to purchase tickets at face value until Friday. But not anymore.

Swift’s 52-day stadium visit is scheduled to run from March 17 to August 9, 2023 across the US, and is expected to extend to international dates as well.

The announcement of the tour followed the release of Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnight.

Here are the dates for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour”:

Friday, March 17, 2023

State farm stadium

Glendale, Arizona

With Paramore and Gale

Saturday, March 18, 2023

State farm stadium

Glendale, Arizona

With Paramore and Gale

Friday, March 24, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, Nevada

With beabadoobee & GAYLE

Saturday, March 25, 2023

ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Las Vegas, Nevada

With beabadoobee & GAYLE

Friday, March 31, 2023

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Saturday, April 1, 2023

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Sunday, April 2, 2023

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Friday, April 14, 2023

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Friday, April 21, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, Texas

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Saturday, April 22, 2023

NRG STADIUM

Houston, Texas

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Friday, April 28, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

With beabadoobee and gracie abrams

Friday, May 5, 2023

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

Friday, May 12, 2023

Lincoln for the financial field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Lincoln for the financial field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Lincoln for the financial field

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

Friday, May 19, 2023

Gillette Stadium

Foxboro, Massachusetts

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Gillette Stadium

Foxboro, Massachusetts

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Gillette Stadium

Foxboro, Massachusetts

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

Friday, May 26, 2023

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle

Saturday, May 27, 2023

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

With Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams

Sunday, May 28, 2023

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ

With Phoebe Bridgers & OWENN

Friday, June 2, 2023

Soldier Square

Chicago, IL

WITH GIRL IN RED AND OWENN

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Soldier Square

Chicago, IL

WITH GIRL IN RED AND OWENN

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Soldier Square

Chicago, IL

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Friday, June 9, 2023

Ford Field

Detroit, Michigan

With the Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Ford Field

Detroit, Michigan

WITH GIRL IN RED AND OWENN

Friday, June 16, 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

With the Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams

Saturday 17 June 2023

ACRISURE STADIUM

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WITH GIRL IN RED AND OWENN

Friday, June 23, 2023

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

With the Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams

Saturday 24 June 2023

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

WITH GIRL IN RED AND OWENN

Friday, June 30, 2023

Baykur Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Saturday 1 July 2023

Baykur Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Friday, July 7, 2023

J Square at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Saturday, July 8, 2023

J Square at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Friday, July 14, 2023

The field of empowerment is a mile high

Denver, Colorado

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Saturday, July 15, 2023

The field of empowerment is a mile high

Denver, Colorado

With MUNA & Gracie Abrams

Saturday, July 22, 2023

lighting field

Seattle, Washington

With HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Sunday 23 July 2023

lighting field

Seattle, Washington

With HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Friday, July 28, 2023

LEVI’S® Playground

Santa Clara, California

With HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Saturday 29 July 2023

LEVI’S® Playground

Santa Clara, California

With HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Sofi Stadium

Los Angeles, California

With HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Friday, August 4, 2023

Sofi Stadium

Los Angeles, California

With HAIM & OWENN

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Sofi Stadium

Los Angeles, California

With HAIM & GAYLE

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Sofi Stadium

Los Angeles, California

With HAIM & Gracie Abrams

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Sofi Stadium

Los Angeles, California

With HAIM & GAYLE