Following the current NATO summit, the United States, Italy, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro have decided to join the Hungarian-led war team.

Responding to a question from the minister, he said he could not say when soldiers from other countries would arrive.Because every member state has to decide. At the same time, he said, they will take part in joint training and preparation missions with Hungarian soldiers at the training ground in Paconi, in Transnistria.

Tibor Benkő stressed that the current situation does not justify the participation of soldiers from other countries in the eastern part of the country.

The Defense Minister recalled last November that Russian troops were already conducting exercises and exercises on the Ukrainian border, so NATO has developed a multi-stage response plan.

Already on January 17, Hungary formed a battalion of warlords, which provided a reinforcing presence for NATO. The Hungarian-led war team consisting of Hungarian soldiers had already reached NATO war readiness by the end of February. There are similar NATO forces in the Baltic and Poland so far, he added.

Tibor Benkő commented:

Now NATO has decided to shift the current progress to improved security, but it will not change the lives of the Hungarian people.

The Minister stressed that Hungary should continue to uphold its position that the country should withdraw from the war, that any means of extinguishing human lives should not be taken directly through the country, and that there should be no air blockade on Ukraine. The coalition said on Thursday: NATO should stay away from war and not create air blockade.

Deborah Benco insisted that the goal was to end the war as soon as possible.

Cover Image Source: MTI / Rosta Tibor