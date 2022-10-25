October 25, 2022

Three Palestinians were reported killed as fierce fighting erupted in Nablus

Three Palestinians were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in heavy fighting that erupted in Nablus during an apparent Israeli raid on the terrorist group Lions’ Den early Tuesday morning.

Heavy fire was seen and heard in videos spread on social media, after a large convoy of forces was seen entering the city shortly after midnight.

Explosions were still heard at 2:45 am, and a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he was making an “urgent” attempt to mediate.

IDF soldiers surrounded a building in the northern West Bank city where prominent members of the Lion Din group were holed up, according to unverified reports in Hebrew and Palestinian media.

According to some reports, Israeli forces fired anti-tank missiles at the building, and also fired small arms fire during an intense exchange of fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three were killed and 19 others wounded in the fighting, three of whom are in critical condition.

Media reports stated that two of the dead were Hamdi Sharaf and Ali Antar.

Elements of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces appear to have been surprised by the raid and opened fire on Israeli forces who responded, resulting in casualties, according to Palestinian reports.

Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that the Palestinian Authority President is making “urgent contacts to stop this aggression against our people” in Nablus.

The Israeli army only confirmed that the forces were operating in Nablus.

She said she would later send an update on the raid, which came a day after another Lion’s Den member. killed, killed In a mysterious explosion attributed to Israel.

Israeli forces launched a multi-week campaign against Lion’s Den, a new group made up of members of various terrorist factions notorious for carrying out brazen attacks on soldiers and settlers near Nablus last month. One soldier was killed in those attacks.

Palestinians shoot in the air during the funeral of Assad member Den Tamer al-Kilani in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 23, 2022 (JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

Leon Dean reportedly confirmed he was targeted early Tuesday, and said he was responding by shooting at Israeli forces. It vowed to continue carrying out the attacks, according to reports in Palestinian media.

Israel imposed a cordon around Nablus nearly two weeks ago, and indicated that it might escalate measures against the lion’s den.

AFP contributed to this report.

