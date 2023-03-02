Three new Switch bundles, and cheaper games to boot

picture : Nintendo / Kotaku

Mario Day is coming on March 10th. You can’t take a day off work, but you can Can Save some money on a video game as Nintendo just announced new Switch deals ahead of their upcoming Super Mario Bros. film.

You have the choice between a free version of Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for you Mario switch package. The set, available on Nintendo’s website and at “select retailers”, also comes with some Mario Movie-themed stickers.

Most Nintendo fans probably already own some version of the six-year-old console. The most controversial is the big one Mario Day eShop for sale. Here are some titles you can get at a discount and when they’re on sale. Nintendo’s first-party titles don’t get discounts like other games, so you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on these sale dates.

March 10th to 23rd

Mario Party Superstars

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Yoshi’s Craft World

Luigi’s Mansion 3

From March 24th to April 7th

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Odyssey

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury

If you’d rather collect physical games, some traditional retailers will offer a $20 discount. Mario Kart 8 DeluxeAnd Super Mario OdysseyAnd Super Mario Maker 2And Super Mario 3D World + Bowser FuryAnd mario party superstars, All of which typically run about $60. In addition, Mario Kart Live: Home Arena, which costs $100, will be $40 off. This sale will be valid from March 5th to 11th.

If you end up getting caught Mario Kart 8 From any of those sales, there’s good news: The latest wave of DLC will be released on March 9, so you’ll be able to play even more tracks if you buy the add-on or subscribe to Nintendo’s online service.

We may live in a capitalist hell where corporations just invent holidays to sell us more stuff, but at least we can get some small discounts on the critically acclaimed. Mario games.