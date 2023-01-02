Three mafia 6 mafia gangsters died at the age of 43

Lola Mitchell, AKA gangster boo Former member of Three 6 Mafia and pioneer of female rap has passed away.

The death of the hip hop star has been confirmed by her former co-star DJ Paul – who vomited a A picture of her on IG … apparently as a tribute. Several prominent artists commented with messages of condolence. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are unknown.

Gangsta Boo’s career officially began in the 90’s, when she linked up with Paul, Singer Juicy J and other founding members of the rap group – which included the likes of The notorious lordAnd the Crunchy BlackAnd the Koopsta Knicca and more. Gangsta Boo was one of the only female rappers with the crew, but she held her own and forged her own path for years as part of T6M.

In addition to her own solo albums at the time – which were highly acclaimed – Gangsta also appeared on Three 6 Mafia’s first 5 studio albums… including their debut record on “Mystic Stylez” in ’95… In addition to other notable projects such as “Chapter 1”, “When the Smoke Clears”, and even the album “Choices”, which served as the soundtrack to the movie.

She continued to rap in 2020 as well…she often collaborates with her Killer Mike And the El p In the hip-hop duo Run The Jewels. Gangsta Boo has also been continuing to partner with various media outlets for music output, such as UPROXX and others.

Gangsta Boo was a staple of the Memphis community and music scene – and apparently he was beloved by the people there. She has been active on social media recently.

She was 43 years old.