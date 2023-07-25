July 25, 2023

Threads add chronological feed as Twitter burns to the ground

Ayhan 54 mins ago 2 min read

Threads are about to get even more useful as Meta has started rolling out the option to see a timeline of posts from people you follow. Many observers said this was a key feature Threads needed to truly compete with Twitter, which has long been a vital source of real-time information. But as Twitter owner (sorry, X) Elon Musk continues to reduce his app to rubble, Threads seems like a more viable destination for the latest news and updates.

You will need to update to the latest version of the thread to see the time feed, but it may not appear to you right away. To switch between the For You and Follow feeds, tap the Topics logo or the Home icon and you can swipe from one to the other.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the time feed on his Instagram broadcast channel (Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, he said again That such an option was on the way). The Meta CEO added that threads have gained another vital feature in the form of translations. When you see a post in a language you don’t understand, you can tap the bottom right corner to translate it.

Mita has added Some other features of threads. On the Activity tab, you can now filter notifications by follows, replies, mentions, quoted posts, reposts, and interactions from verified accounts (or just choose to display all notifications together). The Topics team is also introducing a new Follow button to make it easier to follow people back and a way to approve all of your follow requests at once if your account is private.

See also  Cities: Skylines II has been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

There’s more to come, Zuckerberg said, hopefully including the ability to post to threads from the web, direct messages, improved accessibility, better search, and a TweetDeck-like way to keep tabs on thread posts. Giving your users what they ask for is one way to keep them coming back.

Update 7/25 1:22 PM ET: More details about new features have been added.

