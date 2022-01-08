Thousands of protests were organized by anti-German vaccines and the Minister of Health sent them a stern message

One of the biggest moves It was organized in Hamburg and was attended by about 16,000 people, police said. Organizers were warned to wear masks over the loudspeaker and to observe the required spacing. However, many did not accept the invitation. One of the opponents weared David star in his clothes with an unchecked inscription, and the police said that the suspect was subjected to suspicion.

Several demonstrations took place in Magdebur, Freiburg and Schwerin. In Berlin, the capital of Germany, about two hundred people protested against precautionary measures against the spread of the disease.

Demonstrations also took place in the opposite direction: 2,500 people took to the streets to protest the behavior of their anti-vaccine, anti-virus colleagues.

During a demonstration in Zwönitz on Friday night, the police were attacked by pyrodegnic tools. Eventually the protesters were repressed by the time they dispersed. Police have launched an investigation.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told the Welt am Sonntag over the weekend: Antivirals and antivirals have lost dosage.

A small group wipes the scientific facts off the table and is ready to voluntarily close the door to the world of origin.

– He said. According to Lauterbach, this is a new and disturbing development in modern German history.

As we wrote in another article in our early morning, in this interview Lauterbach argued specifically for compulsory vaccination so that in the event of another outbreak in the fall, nations would not be surprised by mutations and resume all protection.

