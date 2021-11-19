Those who do not live in the greater part of Germany will be punished

The basis for tightening controls – loosening them as the infection progresses – is called The hospital admission rate shows how many people have been hospitalized with the new type of corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) per million people in the previous seven days (Govt-19).

If the indicator rises above three in a range, the local government will call it the 2G rule, Its name is derived from the German initials of the two words vaccine and cured (geimpft, genesen). This rule requires it Only those who have been vaccinated against Covit-19 and those who have been confirmed infected can be placed in a closed community, and those who have not been vaccinated may not have had a recent negative virus test.

If the indicator is above six, the 2G-plus rule applies, People who have been vaccinated and rescued can participate in social life in limited areas with new negative findings.

If the indicator rises above nine, the provinces may use any of the tools listed in the Infectious Diseases Control Act. For example, restricting or restricting the activities of leisure, cultural and sporting events, gatherings, access to health facilities, sale and consumption of liquor and activities of higher education institutions.

According to the Robert Koch Institute for Public Health (RKI), the rate of hospitalization is higher in three out of 12 of the 16 provinces – which is already over 18 in Thuringia. Thus, the 2G rule is being introduced in most parts of the country.

The heads of provincial government and the heads of the executive federal government also agreed Due to the fourth wave, which is much stronger and higher than the first three in the workplace and on local and long-distance public transportation, the so-called 3G rule should be the same regardless of the rate of hospitalization. – The name containing the initials of the words vaccinated, cured and tested (gedestated), non-vaccinated persons must have a new negative finding.

At the meeting at the Chancellery, there was a general position on the fulfillment of the vaccination duties of health and social workers and the acceleration of the vaccination campaign, especially the administration of booster vaccines.

Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, Liberals (FDP) – with the support of representatives of the parties forming the next federal government, the law to control infectious diseases was amended by the federal parliament (Bundestag) on ​​Thursday. The reform will bring into effect from November 25 the exceptional legal order approved by the federal and provincial governments to introduce epidemiological activities without legislative approval.

At a conference after Thursday’s meeting Executive Chancellor Angela Merkel has cited her refusal to remove the exceptional legal rule. As he said, what was needed in the midst of the worst epidemic to date was “it is unpredictable”. New framework for control, namely the Conference on Infectious Diseases, The reform version of this law did not provide adequate means to reduce the incidence of infection to the extent necessary to prevent an overburdening of the health care system.

The strength of the fourth wave was reported on Thursday by the Robert Koch Institute for Public Health (RKI), which recorded 65,371 new infections in a single day, 20 per cent higher than the latest record of 52,826 a day earlier. This brings the number of reported infections to 5,195,321 since the outbreak last spring. There have been 264 deaths reported in connection with Govt-19, with the number of victims at 98,538.