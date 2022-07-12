Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel viewers urged to add a warning about the cancer story

Movie-goers issue direct warnings to those who plan to watch Thor: Love and Thunderand criticizing Marvel’s decision not to include it at the beginning of the film.

The new movie is a sequel to the 2017 movie Motorcycle rentalIt stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman.

Portman returns to the franchise for the first time since 2014 Thor: The Dark WorldWith director Taika Waititi, her character Dr. Jane Foster has been given a prominent role.

*Following spoilers – you’ve been warned*

In the movie, Jane is revealed to have stage 4 cancer, and in one scene, she is shown receiving chemotherapy.

Those who have watched the film since its release on Thursday (July 7) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that scenes featuring Jane’s treatments can be of interest to those who have experienced it themselves, or know someone who has gone through it. .

“If you plan to see Thor: Love and Thunder Being allergic to cancer/cancer treatment is a very common theme and plot driver in the film, cautioned one viewer, adding, “Get ready and take care of yourself if you need to.”

Another viewer said: There are no spoilers Thor: Love and Thunder It should have set off a warning about the cancer photography and the fact that we didn’t know getting into it is horrible.”

Another added, “If you have medical triggers or cancer, I’ll do some light Google searching before I decide to see it or not.” It has been mentioned many times since this movie was announced yet the cancer scenes are still heavily influenced. Prepare yourselves, if you lose anyone to cancer.”

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)

However, some praised the film for its portrayal of a person diagnosed with cancer, with one person writing: “The Jane Foster story has had an insane emotional resonance for me. Both my mother and my best friend battled cancer two years ago. Thor’s desire to protect Jane and Jane’s struggle to keep fighting has struck a chord.” Really home. I think we all needed to hear a story like this.”

Another movie released this week that people are warning potential viewers about is a new Netflix documentary girl in the photoWhich Many describe it as “terrifying” and “the scariest thing ever.”.

Thor: Love and Thunder In cinemas now, you can read independentJudging the movie over here.

MCU fans are complaining that the new movie has I opened a big plot hatch For a series of feature films. However, they were left feeling very excited to introduce a very unexpected actor to the franchise In the post-credit scene of the film.