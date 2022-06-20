This year’s most popular air travel day was a mess and things aren’t going to change anytime soon

Given that this long summer weekend also coincides with Father’s Day, that means there will be plenty of travel.
TSA officers said they screened about 2,438,784 people at airport security checkpoints across the country on Friday, the most since November 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This was also about 100,000 more passengers than on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
“Welcome to June Weekend Weekend!” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.
While Juneteenth became a public holiday last year, this is the first year that the US stock exchange and banks are closed in her honor.
In all, more than 3,200 flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday, per FlightAware, including more than 850 on Saturday and more than 900 on Sunday.
Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 248 flights on Sunday. United Airlines has canceled 90 flights, and American Airlines has canceled 96.
“A variety of factors continue to affect our operations, including challenges related to air traffic control, weather and sudden absences in some work groups,” Delta said in a statement to CNN. “Flight cancellation is always a last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for any inconvenience with their travel plans.”
CNN has reached out to United and American for comment on the flight cancellations.
Delta said it will cancel 100 daily flights in the United States and Latin America from July 1 to August 7. In an open letter to customers, Delta pilots wrote that a labor shortage has put them on their way to fly more hours this year than everyone else. 2018 and 2019 combined.
Scott, United Airlines CEO Scott, United Airlines CEO, Kirby said during the airline’s quarterly earnings call in April.
Some US senators note. “While some flight cancellations are inevitable, the sheer number of delays and cancellations this past weekend raises questions about airline decision-making,” Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey wrote in a letter to Buttigieg earlier this month.
