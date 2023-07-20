Astronomers have discovered a white dwarf star with an unusually blue hue that has two distinct “faces”: one containing hydrogen and the other side being helium, according to new leaf Published in the journal Nature. Naturally, they called her the star double facedafter the two-faced Roman god of duality and transmigration.

As mentioned earlier, a white dwarf is essentially the burning core of a dead star. One of the first white dwarf stars to be discovered, dubbed 40 Eridani b, with a density more than 25,000 times that of the Sun, packed into a much smaller volume (roughly the size of Earth)—an observational deduction that astronomers initially considered impossible. The second white dwarf, Sirius b, orbits the star Sirius), was discovered shortly after and appeared incredibly dense (about 200,000 times the density of Earth).

This intense density arises from the unusual mechanism behind the star’s internal pressure to prevent it from collapsing under the influence of gravity. Regular stars depend on the energy released by nuclear fusion, but the fusion stopped at white dwarfs. So gravity has compressed all of the star’s matter inward so tightly that its electrons have smashed together, forming “Electron DecayerThis happens because of quantum mechanics, in particular Pauli exclusion principle, which states that only two electrons can be in the same energy level. Normal gases do not violate this principle because there is enough space between electrons to keep all energy levels in atoms from filling up. But in a degenerate gas, the electrons Do All energy levels fill up, and this causes an external pressure force to stop the star’s collapse.

The more mass a white dwarf has, the smaller it will be because it must create enough internal pressure to support all that mass. Because the star’s surface gravity is 100,000 times that of Earth’s, the heavier atoms sink into its atmosphere, leaving lighter atoms on the surface. Therefore, a white dwarf’s atmosphere is usually composed of pure hydrogen or pure helium.

This is why this latest discovery of a white dwarf is so intriguing. Astronomer Ilaria Caiazzo, a postdoctoral researcher at Caltech, spotted Janus (officially designated ZTF J203349.8+322901.1) while using Zwicky Transit Facility (ZTF) to search for highly magnetized white dwarfs. The ZTF is a robotic camera attached to the 70-year-old Samuel Oschin Telescope at Palomar Observatory in San Diego County. The ZTF conducts automated surveys of the night sky, looking for objects that explode or vary in brightness: supernovae, stars that get hit by black holes, asteroids and comets, for example. It scans the entire sky over three nights and the visible plane of the galaxy twice each night.

Follow-up observations with the CHIMERA instrument at Palomar and Spain’s Gran Telescopio Canarias revealed that Janus rotates on its axis approximately every 15 minutes. But it was observational data obtained from the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii that revealed the star’s unusual spectrum, that is, its distinctive chemical signature: one side is hydrogen, the other is helium. Kiazuo and her colleagues think this may be a white dwarf caught in the midst of a rare transition from hydrogen to a helium-dominated surface.

But this does not explain why one side travels faster than the other. Astronomers currently have two hypotheses to explain this strange phenomenon, and both are related to magnetic fields. One hypothesizes that Janus’ magnetic fields could be asymmetric. “Magnetic fields can prevent mixing of materials,” Caiazzo said. “So if the magnetic field is stronger on one side, that side will have less mixing and therefore more hydrogen.” Perhaps the helium side of Janus appears so bubbling because convection has removed the thin layer of hydrogen on the surface, revealing helium underneath.

The other is that the star’s magnetic fields can alter the pressure and density of atmospheric gases. “The magnetic fields may lower the gas pressure in the atmosphere, and this may allow hydrogen oceans to form where the magnetic fields are strongest,” said co-author James Fuller, a theoretical astrophysicist at Caltech. “We don’t know which of these theories are correct, but we can’t think of any other way to explain the asymmetric aspects without magnetic fields.”

The next step is to locate more two-sided white dwarf stars, which should be easier to achieve when the Vera C. Rubin Observatory comes online, along with the Sloan Digital Fifth Sky Survey. Astronomers have already observed less extreme spectral differences in another white dwarf (GD 323). The authors conclude that “Janus may therefore not be an isolated instance but rather the most striking member of the class of two-faced white dwarfs.”

DOI: Nature, 2023. 10.1038 / s41586-023-06171-9 (about DOIs).

Listing image by K. Miller/Caltech/IPAC