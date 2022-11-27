This Wear OS smartwatch has nothing to do with that cheap price tag

When it comes to Wear OS, one of the downsides is the lack of a selection of affordable smartwatches. When Mobvoi proceeded to give us one with the TicWatch E3, it was still a little pricey, though still cheaper than many models out there. But now, the watch has fallen to a new low at Only $139 through Cyber ​​Monday (Opens in a new tab).

There is a lot to like about it TicWatch E3. While it’s not as feature-packed as our favorite Wear OS watches, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and has 1GB of RAM, which allows the device to run quite smoothly. It also has 8GB of storage for apps and playlists, as well as NFC for mobile payments using Google Wallet.

One of the great things about Wear OS TicWatch smartwatches is the suite of apps that come with Mobvoi. They include apps like TicHealth, TicSleep, and TicOxygen to give users an overview of their health with features like automatic sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and more. There’s also automatic exercise detection for certain activities, and the TicExercise app lets you track different workouts.

The watch is also incredibly light and has excellent battery life, often lasting a day or more on a single charge, depending on your activity. And best of all, the watch is expected to get Wear OS 3 Update, which should improve experience and performance.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a little more premium, there are plenty Cyber ​​monday smart watch deals on devices like TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra With its three-day battery life.