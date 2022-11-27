November 28, 2022

This Wear OS smartwatch has nothing to do with that cheap price tag

Ayhan 60 mins ago 2 min read
TicWatch E3 watch face

When it comes to Wear OS, one of the downsides is the lack of a selection of affordable smartwatches. When Mobvoi proceeded to give us one with the TicWatch E3, it was still a little pricey, though still cheaper than many models out there. But now, the watch has fallen to a new low at Only $139 through Cyber ​​Monday (Opens in a new tab).

There is a lot to like about it TicWatch E3. While it’s not as feature-packed as our favorite Wear OS watches, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and has 1GB of RAM, which allows the device to run quite smoothly. It also has 8GB of storage for apps and playlists, as well as NFC for mobile payments using Google Wallet.

