Have you had difficulty reading? What’s on your iPhone screen?

If you’re someone who has to squint to read what’s in front of you, there’s a solution to your problem, and it can be fixed faster than you think.

How to enlarge text on your iPhone

Open settings Implementation

Implementation Choose Accessibility

click Width and text size

You can also justify your text in other ways from a file Width and text size menu, such as making text bold, changing button shapes, and more. Play around with the options and see what works best for you.

How to change the settings of each app on your iPhone

What a lot iPhone users You may not realize that you can change the look of any app you like to meet your needs. Heres how to do it:

Open settings Implementation

Implementation Choose Accessibility

Scroll down and select settings for each application

Choose the application You want to customize from the list provided

Once you choose your app, it will be added to the list of apps that you can customize. Click on the application name to start editing

You now have options to adjust the look of that particular app. The options are as simple as adjusting boldness or making text bigger within the app. You can go further and adjust the color contrast between the foreground and background, reduce transparency, and more.

What modifications have you made to each app’s settings? Let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn commission when purchases are made.