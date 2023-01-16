January 16, 2023

This simple iPhone hack makes every app easier to read

Have you had difficulty reading? What’s on your iPhone screen?

If you’re someone who has to squint to read what’s in front of you, there’s a solution to your problem, and it can be fixed faster than you think.

Follow these steps to make it easier to read the apps on your iPhone.
(Fox News)

How to enlarge text on your iPhone

  • Open settings Implementation
  • Choose Accessibility

Screenshot of the iPhone Settings screen showing you where to choose "Accessibility."

(Fox News)

  • click Width and text size

Screenshot showing you how to choose "width & amp; font size" on iPhone.

(Fox News)

Screenshot showing how to choose a file "large text" Selection.

(Fox News)

Screenshot showing you how to select the option to make text bigger.

(Fox News)

You can also justify your text in other ways from a file Width and text size menu, such as making text bold, changing button shapes, and more. Play around with the options and see what works best for you.

How to change the settings of each app on your iPhone

What a lot iPhone users You may not realize that you can change the look of any app you like to meet your needs. Heres how to do it:

  • Open settings Implementation
  • Choose Accessibility
Screenshot of the iPhone Settings screen showing you where to choose "Accessibility."

(Fox News)

  • Scroll down and select settings for each application

Screenshot showing you how to select a file "settings for each application."

(Fox News)

iPhone screenshot showing how to choose "Add the application."

(Fox News)

  • Choose the application You want to customize from the list provided

iPhone screenshot showing how to select apps.

(Fox News)

  • Once you choose your app, it will be added to the list of apps that you can customize. Click on the application name to start editing

Image showing you how to choose the app you would like to choose.

(Fox News)

Screenshot showing you the settings that can be changed on iPhone apps.

(Fox News)

You now have options to adjust the look of that particular app. The options are as simple as adjusting boldness or making text bigger within the app. You can go further and adjust the color contrast between the foreground and background, reduce transparency, and more.

What modifications have you made to each app’s settings? Let us know. We’d love to hear from you.

For more Apple tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search for “Apple” by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website. And be sure to sign up for CyberGuy’s free newsletter by clicking the “Free Newsletter” link at the top of my website.

