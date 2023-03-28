This should blow the fuse in the Western world: there is a double standard of blame for the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Amnesty International said in its annual report that the response to the Russian aggression on Ukraine was swift and strong, with countries “A shocking display of outrageous hypocrisy and double standards” They used human rights laws at every opportunity and left serious violations by some of their allies without substantial action.

States cannot criticize human rights abuses one minute, and the next minute turn a blind eye to similar abuses in other countries where their interests are at stake. It is unconscionable and undermines the entire framework of universal human rights

– Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International, said in a press release accompanying the statement.

This was stated by the organization A report examining the human rights situation of 156 countries in 2022 Highlighting human rights For a global double standard, as well as the failure of the international community to uniformly enforce human rights and universal values. The report also found that double standards and inadequate responses to human rights abuses have fueled impunity and instability around the world.

As an example of the double standard mentioned above, the report exemplifies it European Union Member States Opened their borders to Ukrainians fleeing Russian occupation, many Refused to accept refugees from war and oppression in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya

It is also mentioned in it The United States has loudly criticized Russia’s violations in Ukraine and accepted tens of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees, evicting more than 25,000 Haitians between September 2021 and May 2022.

The report speaks for itself “With the Israeli apartheid system against the Palestinians” About the refusal and inaction to confront the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities Against Chinese Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang Province.

This dual status has emboldened countries like China and allowed Egypt and Saudi Arabia to cheat, ignore and distort their human rights records, the rights group concludes in its report.

Callamard added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “chilling example” of what happens when states believe they are violating international law and violating human rights without consequence.

If the organization had acted to hold Russia accountable for its documented crimes in Chechnya and Syria, thousands of lives could have been saved then and now in Ukraine and elsewhere. Instead, suffering and destruction only increased

Callamard said.

A cover image is an example. Cover photo shows a group of Ukrainian soldiers freed from Russian prison during a bilateral prisoner exchange. Cover image source: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images