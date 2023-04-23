April 23, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

This new teaser for Honaki Star Rail features a character who has a very excited fan following

Ayhan 12 mins ago 1 min read

The new Honaki: Star Rail teaser is here, and it’s got fans of the series incredibly excited.

The video – “Seele Trailer – Uneventful Night” – not only shows what Seele can do, but also teases the appearance of another fan-favorite character: Bronya.


Trailer Seele – “Quiet Night” | Honkai: Star Realm

“Belobog night, hate lies can’t be hidden. Her eyes cold as the world goes by,” teases the mysterious video description. “Belobog’s night, the fire that lies cannot bear. On her face is a last smile, a sign that the sun always shines.”

One fan commented, “My jaw dropped when Bronya showed up.” “They are a powerful couple.”

“No matter the game, Seele and Bronya are together and I love it!” another shouted.

Honaki: Star Rail won’t premiere until April 26, 2023, but it already has 10 million users. This is according to developer HoYoverse, which announced the milestone on its social media channels last weekend.

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest live-action from the developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd party, HoYoverse, but it’s not quite the same as any game, as Jessica points out in her illustrated Honkai Star Rail guide.

For more in-depth details on the systems, features, day-to-day activities, and how Star Rail operates, check out our Honkai: Star Rail preview from our time playing the final closed beta.

See also  Microsoft tells CMA that Sony UK could create a Call of Duty competitor within 10 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Today’s Word: Here’s the answer, hints for April 23rd

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Blizzard wants you to help it slam the Diablo IV servers in its second beta test

16 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores content reviewed on PS5

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

2023 NFL Mock Draft: All 63 Two-Round POD Community Selections

10 mins ago Emet
1 min read

This new teaser for Honaki Star Rail features a character who has a very excited fan following

12 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

Diane Abbott has stopped working as a Labor MP after a racist letter

15 mins ago Aygen
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary.

8 hours ago Arzu