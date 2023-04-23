This new teaser for Honaki Star Rail features a character who has a very excited fan following

The new Honaki: Star Rail teaser is here, and it’s got fans of the series incredibly excited.

The video – “Seele Trailer – Uneventful Night” – not only shows what Seele can do, but also teases the appearance of another fan-favorite character: Bronya.



Trailer Seele – “Quiet Night” | Honkai: Star Realm

“Belobog night, hate lies can’t be hidden. Her eyes cold as the world goes by,” teases the mysterious video description. “Belobog’s night, the fire that lies cannot bear. On her face is a last smile, a sign that the sun always shines.”

One fan commented, “My jaw dropped when Bronya showed up.” “They are a powerful couple.”

“No matter the game, Seele and Bronya are together and I love it!” another shouted.

Honaki: Star Rail won’t premiere until April 26, 2023, but it already has 10 million users. This is according to developer HoYoverse, which announced the milestone on its social media channels last weekend.

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest live-action from the developer of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd party, HoYoverse, but it’s not quite the same as any game, as Jessica points out in her illustrated Honkai Star Rail guide.

For more in-depth details on the systems, features, day-to-day activities, and how Star Rail operates, check out our Honkai: Star Rail preview from our time playing the final closed beta.