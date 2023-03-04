This is what the Pokémon Bank 3DS update looks like

March marks the closing month for the 3DS eShop, and as part of this, The Pokémon Company has previously announced that it will make every effort to Pokemon Bank The service on the Nintendo Portable is completely free.

Joe Merrick, Director of Serebii.net, highlighted one of the changes that will be made on the software side as part of the “Free to Use” process. Instead of showing you the amount of ‘days left’ until your banking subscription expires, as of this next update, the app will now scroll continuously. Here is a look:

They put out a little note today about Pokémon Bank that when it becomes free to use at the end of the month, the “Days Remaining” will show XX number of days left and this will continue continuously. pic.twitter.com/98amKOB7JP– Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) March 3, 2023

Joe added how it will stay that way until the Bank/3DS servers are finally wiped out. Before this update was announced last February, Pokémon Bank users were required to pay a subscription fee to access the entire service. There was also a free user option, but it was limited.

Pokémon Bank allows users to add Pokémon from previous Game Boy generations (via VC versions) through 3DS games to the cloud service, a successor to the paid service. Pokemon Home to switch in 2020.

Do you have a Pokémon Bank on your 3DS? Are you still using it for storage? Comment below.