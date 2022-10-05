This is the Pixel watch band in coral color and bezel

The Pixel watch was totally leaked before Thursday, but here’s a look at Google’s Coral Active bracelet, as well as a bezel issue – of sorts – to wear.

The first rumor about the active pixel watch band “Coral” appeared 2 weeks ago. We found out what could be this evening in an email on the Google Store announcing the new wired Nest Doorbell. However, it is a bit darker and more red than expected, with raspberries coming to mind. We see the hour and seconds hands on the watch face match the strap.

It appears at the end of the promotional message as part of “Meet the latest from Google” somewhat worded as if the Pixel 7/Pro and Watch had already been announced.

Explore the latest devices like Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Watch and Chromecast with Google TV (HD).

This could mean that Google was planning to announce a file new bell And the Nest WiFi Proas well Chromecast with Google TV (HD) From last month, at the same event. Some found it strange this morning that Google decided to make the Great Nest hardware And the software Ads just two days before “Made by Google”.

When the company raised the event in beginning of last month, it means there will be Nest products as well. At this rate, unless it comes as a surprise, October 6 should be all about the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Watch.

Aside from the shade, third-party accessories for the Pixel Watch are starting to appear on Amazon. Case maker Ringke is releasing a “Bezel Styling” that adds a stainless steel surround to the Google wearable.

It’s intended to “keep your device protected from scratches and dust collected from repeated use,” as well as cracks from impacts. This accessory is attached via a “double sided quilted type” with a hole for the crown.

