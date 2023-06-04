This is how KFOR soldiers experienced the riots – an exclusive interview from Kosovo

– Such a situation, like the one that recently developed in Zvecsán, usually does not appear anywhere. You can already feel the tension over the election results. We were on high alert expecting disturbances and riots. After the instructions, we made our preparations and were ready to take on the task.

As a soldier, the primary consideration in all situations is to guarantee peace. Whether the mission is at home or abroad, we Hungarian soldiers always stand our ground, it is our duty

– Lt. Col. Istvan Nagy Levente, Commander of the 28th Shift of the KFOR Force of the Hungarian Defense Forces, told the Hungarian Nation in an exclusive interview in Kosovo, near Mitrovica.

A lieutenant colonel was present when riots broke out in the Kosovo settlement (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

As is well known, on Monday, soldiers of the Hungarian Defense Forces serving in the NATO peacekeeping force were stationed in the Svecsan settlement in Kosovo for mass dispersal operations. In the clash, the protesters also used improvised explosive devices and many of them were injured by shrapnel. Apart from soldiers from other countries, a total of 27 Hungarian soldiers were injured, fifteen of them seriously.

“I watched as our comrades fell to the ground”

April 23 Situation in the NorthKosovoIt was created in connection with mayoral elections in the region, as the majority of Serbs boycotted the pre-arranged elections, so the participation rate was 3.47 percent, with Albanian mayors winning based on votes. In this regard, riots started in the area last Friday, which was followed by clashes between the police and local Serbs who took to the streets in the mayor’s offices of the three neighborhoods on Monday morning. KFOR, the Kosovo peacekeeping force operating under the command of NATO, also visited the affected settlements. To prevent the situation from worsening.

I myself was on the scene in Zvecsán. I watched as our comrades fell to the ground.

Each performed according to his training. The assigned soldiers took the injured to a safe place and started providing medical aid to them. Others continued with professionally assigned work, said Lt. Col. Istvan Nagy Levente added that there were also Italian, Polish and American soldiers at the scene. – In such a situation, nationality does not matter. As soldiers we help each other.

“We all have the same mission in Kosovo: to build peace and security”

He described. The commander also revealed that many Hungarian soldiers continued their duties despite their injuries, and some returned to their comrades after short medical treatment. According to his information, most of the repatriated wounded soldiers want to return to KFOR, and according to Lt. Col., they will. In response to our question, István Nagy Levente said: Their equipment is made for mass distribution tasks and is suitable.

What are Hungarian soldiers doing in Kosovo?

KFOR’s mission began in 1999 with about 50,000 soldiers, a number that has now dwindled to less than 4,000. 27 countries participate in this peacekeeping mission, but three countries contribute the most soldiers: Italy (715), the United States (561) and Hungary (469). Accordingly, these three countries dominate the administration of KFOR. KFOR usually performs observer and support tasks: in peacetime they mainly patrol and monitor the security situation.

Lt. Col. revealed. The international peacekeeping force actually acts as the third level of the Kosovo security system: in the event of a crisis, the Kosovo security systems intervene first, and the European Union Legal Movement (EULEX) intervenes second.

If they are insufficient to handle a situation, KFOR engages in a third step.

István Nagy Levente revealed: According to the basic arrangement, this is actually happening, however, the KFOR commander, as the person responsible for the security of Kosovo, may decide to deploy his own forces instead of local forces. This is what happened in Zvecsán. After the incident, they have visited the settlement twice and they did not feel the hostility of the locals, but he revealed: after such an incident, they do their work with greater vigilance and extreme caution. Responding to our question, he said: “For security reasons, soldiers are not allowed to enter the city in civilian clothes outside their official duty hours.

KFOR soldiers continue to patrol

KFOR soldiers patrol the roads almost continuously in northern Kosovo. Peacekeepers strengthened the security of small Serb settlements and church centers in parts of the former Serb province. At Zvecsán’s core, there is a sense that there are more players in the settlement than locals.

KFOR soldiers continue to patrol roads in northern Kosovo. Photo: Zoltán Havran

Austrian, American, Polish – there’s a peacekeeping team on practically every corner. The town hall building – the site of earlier riots – was surrounded by barbed wire and gardens, and locals decorated it with Serbian national flags. The public cannot approach the building. Near the object, Serbian national music plays, and a crowd of locals sit on benches outside. They are conversing. They don’t look sad. Traces of cars burned during the riots can still be seen on the hot asphalt.

KFOR soldiers and families

– What can a Hungarian soldier learn during his mission in Kosovo? You can experience what it means to cooperate with soldiers from other nations, you can experience what it means to work as part of NATO, and you can get to know a mission system here that you would not have the opportunity to do at home. Lt Col said and he also revealed that most of the soldiers are volunteering for this task. The work will be for half a year, after which the next batch will come. Istvan Nagy Levente said: Many of them returned to serve several times. However, half a year is a long time.

Of course, everyone misses their family, everyone misses their loved ones, their familiar environment.

– However, we as soldiers have to carry out our duties far away from home. We are fully prepared for this – the lieutenant colonel concluded his thoughts.