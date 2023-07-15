This amazing video will take you to the dawn of the universe: ScienceAlert

Deep diving into a deep field he captured James Webb Space Telescope It gives us a sense of impossible spaceflights – and the way galaxies have changed over the history of the universe.

for a survey called Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS), JWST peered deeply into a small patch of space known as the Groth Strip extensionAnd Hubble image in 2004 and 2005. There, tens of thousands of galaxies stretch back to the cosmic dawn, illustrating the evolution of the universe.

CEERS’ observation of JWST focused on a small section of the ribbon containing 5,000 galaxies. But it’s not just a section: At the farthest point of the JWST’s width is a small red dot known as the Macy’s Galaxy. Just 390 million years after the Big Bang, the Maisie Galaxy is one of the oldest galaxies we’ve ever seen.

In a new scientific visualization of the CEERS field, we can now zoom back into space and time, back to the dawn of the universe, to the Maisie galaxy. It’s a journey we can’t actually take – we’d have to break many laws of physics to travel faster than the speed of light through space and also backwards in time – but it does highlight just how ridiculously good we are at Overlooking the far edges of our universe.

“This observation exceeded our expectations.” says CEERS principal investigator Stephen Finkelstein from the University of Texas, Austin. “The sheer number of galaxies we discovered in the early Universe falls at the high end of all expectations.”

It’s been a year since JWST gave us its first epic images of the infrared universe, and programs like CEERS have given us plenty of surprises. We can’t wait to see what comes next.