March 14, 2022

This $2,900 ThunderBolt 3 dock comes with a 16TB SSD

Sabrent has released a file New Thunderbolt 3 port, which includes up to 16 TB of storage along with a more typical set of docking ports. However, this storage does not come cheap. Although the 2TB version of the docking station is listed $499.99 at Sabrentchoosing the full 16TB storage takes you back to a file Eyes water 2900 dollars.

That sounds like a lot, but the Sabrent Dock combines two computer accessories that are actually relatively expensive when sold individually. One of the best reputable Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market, TS3 Plus from CaldigitIt typically sells for between $250 and $300 and does not include any additional storage space. And the 2TB external storage can easily cost up to $200 depending on the specification you need.

berth ports.
Photo: Sabrent

It’s a shame that the new Sabrent dock doesn’t support the newer Thunderbolt 4 standard, but the company Says betapixel The global shortage of chips has made it very difficult to get chips that support Thunderbolt 4. This means that it is missing out on more advanced features such as the ability to run an 8K display at 60Hz.

But the rest of the Sabrent berth specifications are respectable. There’s a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports on the back, and it can provide up to 96 watts of power to a connected laptop. You also get Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, and two USB Type-A ports on the back. On the front, there’s a pair of 3.5mm jacks for headphones and microphones, an SD card slot (with UHS-II speeds for you port geeks out there), a USB Type-C port, and a third Type-A port.

New Sabrent Pier Available for Order from Amazon now.

See also  Safari is losing market share due to other desktop web browsers

