This $18,600 3D-printed titanium road bike steals the show at Eurobike

],”filter”:{“nextExceptions”:”img,blockquote,div”,”nextContainsExceptions”:”img,blockquote,a.btn,ao-button”}}”>

out the door? Read this article about the new Outside+ app now available on members’ iOS devices!

> “,” name “:” in-content-cta “,” type “:” link “}}”> Download the app.

Do you have two high-society groups burning a hole in your pocket? Dutch titanium frame maker Pilot has a new bike that may be of interest.

A 3D printed bicycle product isn’t exactly that eye catching these days. However, there was one major milestone that didn’t fall flat until this point: a fully 3D-printed titanium frame.

This week, that changed when Pilot unveiled Seiren’s fully 3D-printed titanium frame prototype at Eurobike. To say the least, some heads are turning.

Why did it take so long for a fully 3D printed ti frame to arrive? Well, a whole host of reasons, all of which are ultimately cost-related.

Read also: Harley-Davidson makes e-bikes, and they look really good | Eurobike 2023 Day 1 Random

Printers that can make titanium products are expensive, especially printers large enough to make something on the scale of a bicycle frame. The flammable nature of titanium in the form required for its printing also makes it extremely dangerous outside of specialized facilities.

All this raises the cost of the final product.

Seiren will set you back €17,000 (about $18,625 USD) for a complete bike made with Dura-Ace, Corima wheels, and all other high-end carbon parts. It is expected to go on sale in 2024 and will be a complete build only at first, with similar specifications to what is offered on Eurobike.

For comparison, the Pilot sells its titanium upper frame, the Celes, which is conventionally welded, built with Dura-Ace for €9,500.

The front brassiere is also printed. For customers who want 1x, the brand can exclude that.

But enough of the fact that Siren is very expensive. Here’s a rundown of why it might not be so crazy after all—that is, if you’ve already read this and are willing to drop five figures on a road bike.

Some will protest that this bike is just an exercise in seeing what can be created. But 3D printing does have some very tangible pluses, most notably the weight.

This frame shown at Eurobike weighs just 1150 grams, which puts it in the ballpark of, well, the nosebleeds at Dodger Stadium at least, of carbon road bikes. This is due to Pilot being able to lower the wall thickness to be as thin as necessary and allowing for a structure, as small as 0.6mm in this case, to keep weight to a minimum. It can perform a lot of traditional titanium tube work only in this section.

Pilot manufactures a variety of titanium models.

Pilot says it could take things further and drop another 100 grams of that, maybe more. The point is, getting to the UCI minimum weight limit or less won’t be too hard work with this tire as a focal point.

At the same time, the fully 3D printed frame is stronger than its welded counterpart because it eliminates stress points in welds. The strongest frame possible will be one printed as a single piece. However, due to the size limitations of the 3D printer at its disposal, Pilot had to split the frame into three parts, all of which would be printed simultaneously on the same printer, and then glued together. Even these glued partitions are much stronger than seams, Tim Blankers, director of experiential marketing and communications, told me.

Close up of where the different frame sections are glued together.

Then there’s the argument for cooler-looking 3D frames. The Seiren has smooth carbon crosshairs in a metal frame. Plus, you almost certainly won’t get a seat tube and top tube connection on any weld-on bike.

And no, this is not an homage to the Trek Madone, or a knockout, or whatever you want to call it. Serendipitously, Trek landed on this model because of the aerodynamics, and the Pilot, well, because that was the only way to get the three sections of the frame properly printed to connect to each other. Not that the design is exactly the same either. a flight with a hole running through this section; pilot no.

This section is not quite the same as the Trek Madone.

Read also: Marcel Keitel and Tony Martin build kids’ bikes for their start-up brand li: on – seriously | Eurobike 2023

Another plus: If eco-friendliness is on the mind, a titanium frame has very little waste at the production end, and is fully recyclable at the end of its life, whenever possible. Pilot offers a 25-year warranty on its bikes if that says anything about its confidence in both craftsmanship and materials.

So this brings back my point about no cost that outrageous. If you plan on owning this bike for a long time, maybe for the rest of your life, that’s small compared to $14,000 (or more) for quality carbon bikes these days, one that will probably be out of date in three years, and likely won’t last for a quarter of a century. It’s out of Pilot’s warranty if it breaks badly during that time.

The insiders haven’t said what the warranty is on the Seiren yet because the bike is still in final testing. Although, he says, if they can’t offer the same guarantee, it won’t be market-ready yet.

Well, is it sold out? Well, one problem: It’s not for sale yet.

Although Pilot puts a steep price tag on it, the bike is still a prototype.

How new are they?

Blankers told me the model shown was only created on Friday.

But it could be in your hands as soon as next year. Pilot warranties its bikes for 25 years, so what more are you waiting for?