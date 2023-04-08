Thieves broke through the wall to rob an Apple Store in the Seattle area

Thieves in a Seattle suburb reportedly pulled off a brazen robbery last Sunday, tunneling through the bathroom wall of a coffee hardware store before infiltrating the nearby Apple Store and stealing $500,000 worth of merchandise.
The theft included 436 iPhones, according to the Lynnwood Police Department announce Wed that no one was arrested. A spokesperson for the department told SFGATE that there were no updates as of Friday afternoon.
