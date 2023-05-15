Thierry Frémaux has been facing Johnny Depp’s backlash and more – Variety

Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival president Thierry Frémaux asked reporters on Monday if they really believed Cannes celebrates rapists, as Portrait of a Lady on Fire actress Adele Haenel recently suggested in an open letter published last week in Telerama.

Haenel, who quit acting in films after Roman Polanski won Best Director at the César Awards in 2020, said she retired from the film industry for political reasons, and said Kahn was “willing to do anything to defend her usurping bosses,” citing Polanski’s Gerrard Depardieu and Dominique Boutonnat, President of the National Cinema Council (CNC).

Frémaux told reporters at a press conference ahead of the opening night of the 2023 festival that Haenel, who was in Cannes to present “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” at the competition in 2019, was making “radical” comments that were “wrong”.

“She didn’t think so when she came to Cannes unless she experienced insane dissonance,” Frémaux said. “People use Cannes to talk about certain issues and that’s normal because we give them a platform.”

Speaking directly to the press, Fremo said, “But if you think they’re festivals for rapists, you wouldn’t be here listening to me, you wouldn’t be complaining that you can’t get tickets to shows.”

Fremaux also addressed criticism over the inclusion of Maiwenn’s opening night film “Jeanne du Barry” starring Johnny Depp as French King Louis XV.

“I don’t know about Johnny Depp’s image in the United States and to tell you the truth, in my life I have only one rule, and that is freedom of thought, freedom of expression and action within a legal framework,” said Fremaux.

“If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a movie, or the movie had been banned, we wouldn’t be talking about it here. So we saw the Mayween movie and it would have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director,” Fremaux said. [controversy] She showed up as soon as the film was announced at Cannes because everyone knew Johnny had made a film in France… I don’t know why she chose it but that’s a question you should be asking Maywen.”

Frémo added, “As for the rest, I’m the last person who can discuss all of this. If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the slightest bit interested in this highly publicized experiment, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I also care about Johnny Depp.” as an actor.”

Fremaux also spoke about having a Palme d’Or-winning director presiding over the jury for this version, which he said reflects the festival’s ambition to do something new. “Triangle of Sadness” and “The Square” filmmaker, Robin Ostlund, is serving as the 2023 Jury Chair.

Like I told Robin, we wanted a woman [to preside over the jury], but it was the first choice for men. It wasn’t plan B, Frimo said, it was the men’s plan A.

Fremaux described Ostlund as a shining light of European cinema during the past five to ten years, adding: “He’s a lover of cinema…and through him we shine a light on Scandinavia and all this generation. Joachim Trier was a member of the jury recently, and they are part of a new aesthetic school.” In Northern Europe. Jury formation is the same thing. They’re people I love and respect, and they’re surprising and unexpected. We’ve been going for another 85 years, so it’s time to try new things.”