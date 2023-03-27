They were able to prove the Pythagorean Theorem like no one else

Two American high school students, Calcia Johnson and Nakia Jackson, claim to have discovered a new, non-circular proof of the Pythagorean Theorem, which has been the basis of trigonometry for thousands of years – writes Yahoo News follows Insider. According to the American Mathematical Association, teens should submit their results to a journal.

Update: Based on the English text, the theorem a²+b²=c² was originally written – where a and b are two sides of a right triangle, and c is the extension – which has not yet been proven. On the other hand, the correct term is that a trigonometric proof of the Pythagorean Theorem has now been found that is not “circular”, that is, the Pythagorean Theorem does not have to be used in the proof of the theorem (Theorem). So far there is only non-trigonometric evidence).

Since the theorem forms the basis of trigonometry, experts have thought until now: it is impossible to prove the theorem by a trigonometric method without accepting that it is correct. However, according to Johnson and Jackson, this is “not entirely true”. They were able to prove the theorem with the help of the Law of Sines, which did not rely on circular trigonometry.

When the Mathematical Society of America met in Georgia last week, high school students Johnson and Jackson were the only people at the meeting, WWL New Orleans television news reported.

So far, the two students’ claim has not passed the rigorous scientific expert review process, and it has not been corroborated by other experts in the field. At the same time, Catherine Roberts, executive director of the American Mathematical Society, encouraged young mathematicians to submit their results to a journal. “The community is celebrating these early career mathematicians sharing their work,” he said.

Students said they are already excited to be a part of the process. “There’s nothing that young people can do that people don’t think they can do,” Johnson said.