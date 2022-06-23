They/them Teaser Trailer – Kevin Bacon stars at Slasher Summer Camp

Kevin BaconOwen Whistler tells campers that his summer camp is a safe place for everyone in new teaser for Peacock Original Film h/them. But the cracks are already showing up, and the creepy photos of the talking dolls from her stomach and the masked killer suggest these campers aren’t going to have a good time after all.

h/thempronounced “They-slash-Them,” is a slasher horror film set by an executive director of LGBTQIA+ conversion camp produced, written, and directed by John Logan (“Terrible Penny”).

In the film, “many LGBT campers join Whistler for a week of programs intended to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” As camp methods become increasingly psychologically disturbing, campers must work together to protect themselves. When camp methods begin A mysterious killer in the killing of the victims, things get more serious.”

Slasher will debut on Peacock on Friday August 5.

watch first h/them Teaser trailer below.

“h/them It has been growing inside me all my life. I’ve loved horror movies for as long as I can remember, I think monsters represent the “other,” and as a kid like me I felt a strong sense of kinship with those characters who were different, taboo, or taboo,” said writer and director John Logan. , with characters I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they will remember the incredible love these children have for each other and how that love should be protected and celebrated.”

The cast includes:

Kevin Bacon (he/he) plays Owen Whistler And the A conversion camp manager who runs Whistler Camp along with several advisors including his wife Cora. Anna Klumsky (He/She) is playing sire camp paramedic and newest employee. Carrie Preston (He/She) is playing Cora Whistler D., a licensed therapist in charge of camp therapy sessions, and wife of camp manager Owen Whistler. Theo Germain (they / they) Play injustice Dan a transgender, non-binary charioteer of a religious background has struck a deal with her parents to legally emancipate if Whistler’s presence doesn’t “work.” kui tan (He/She) is playing Alexandra a transgender woman whose parents threatened to kick her out of the house if she did not attend camp. Austin Cards (he/he) plays Toby a gay camper negotiated with his parents a trip to New York in exchange for a week at Camp Whistler. Monique Kim (He/She) is playing Veronica Shemale bandwagon wants to stop fighting who she really is. Anna Lor (He/She) is playing Kim an enclosed lesbian wagon wearing an elaborately designed front for her family and friends, assuming that when it suits her, she’ll finally like it. cooper hut (he/he) plays stu Jock with his aspirations to get a swimming scholarship and join his father’s siblings – things he doesn’t feel he can achieve if he’s open about being gay. Darwin Del Fabro (he/he) plays Gabriel a sensitive passerby like me, tired of the constant insults and bullying he has endured all his life.



Scott Turner Scofield (ecstasy, craft: legacy), Howie Young (Mission: Impossible III, hit and run), And the John Romano (Firestarter (2022), revengeShe also serves as executive producers. Jason Bloom (Get outAnd the Invisible Man) And the Michael Aguilar (apocalyptic pennyAnd the mix) producers.