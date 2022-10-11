They humiliated Zelensky, who wanted to lead European countries

According to the leader of Republika Srpska, the Ukrainian president’s arrogance is bigger than the role Volodymyr Zelenskiy ascribes to him. Milorad Todic responds to head of state in Kiev’s call for Balkan countries to break free from Russia – writes V4NA .

Volodymyr Zelensky called on the EU countries and especially the Balkan countries to gain political, economic and energy independence from Russia.

He urged European countries to strengthen their alliance and cooperation to free themselves from all forms of dependence on Russia.

This is no less important for the Balkans than for our Europe

said the President of Ukraine. At the 2BS forum organized by Montenegro’s Atlantic Alliance, the Kyiv leader said that all European countries must destroy all Russian influence networks to prevent the spread of disinformation, corruption and criminal politics. According to Milorad Todic, Zelensky should not be asked what the Western Balkans should or should not do.

It is politically inappropriate for him to advise anyone, including us in the Balkans. His opinions are none of our business and certainly not ours to follow Todic said. The Bosnian Serb leader noted that the Ukrainian president’s proposals in the Western Balkans were baseless and he could not help lecturing on who should or should not do what. This behavior does not fit his current challenges or the role Zelensky plays.

People think they can lecture everyone else and decide who is on the right path and who is on the wrong path. This type of behavior should be rejected because it comes from a party that was not asked anyway

– Dodik sent a message to the Ukrainian president. After last Sunday’s Bosnian elections, it looks like Milorad Todic may be the leader of Republika Srpska.

In an interview with local media, the politician confirmed that the Bosnian Serb Republic would continue to take a neutral stance on the crisis in Ukraine.

The situation there is constantly changing. I don’t think we need to run behind events and evaluate them. We remain neutral in this situation to end the war. We cannot influence what happens next

Todic concluded his speech.