They found proof of a startling Einsteinian prediction

For the first time, astronomical observations have confirmed that time moves five times slower for an observer on Earth in the farthest reaches of the universe. In his special theory of relativity, published in 1905, and his general theory of relativity, published in 1916, Albert Einstein had already predicted time dilation, the phenomenon of relativity when time differs when observed from two different reference systems.

Exploring the early universe is like watching a slow motion movie

From a detailed analysis of 190 quasars, a research team from the University of Auckland (New Zealand) realized that events are taking place five times slower in the part of the universe seen in a billion-year-old universe. According to today’s generally accepted theory of cosmology, the universe was created 13.8 billion years ago from a singularity known as the Big Bang, before which there was no space or time.

A billion-year-old stage of the universe represents a region of space 12.8 billion light-years away. According to Geraint Lewis, professor of astrophysics at the University of Sydney, if we study this part of the early universe

It’s like watching a movie in slow motion.

In his general theory of relativity, developed in 1915 and published the following year, Albert Einstein described gravity as the result of the curvature of spacetime, setting up a cosmological model of an expanding but finite and infinite universe.

(Empirical astronomical evidence for the curvature of the universe was discovered by Arthur Eddington in 1919, and the expansion of the universe by American astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1929.) One of the effects of the expansion of the universe is that light stretches and changes. As it travels through space, its wavelength becomes longer.

Among other things, this phenomenon is observed as astronomers observe more and more distant and therefore older galaxies, whose spectra shift towards the red.

That’s why time in space moves slower or faster

But not only light but also time is stretched according to Einstein’s model. A relativistic phenomenon called time dilation occurs when observed from two different reference systems, the difference in time.

Viewed from a reference system assumed to be at rest, the duration of an event in a moving reference system becomes longer compared to the time measured in a system moving along with the event, where time dilation appears in the form of length contraction. That means relativistic compression. Two events that are simultaneous from one system, but different from the other, are not completely simultaneous, according to Einstein’s theory of special relativity.

Gravitational time dilation, as predicted by general relativity, is the type of time dilation that occurs when observations are made in different reference frames that are relative to each other. The less the so-called gravitational potential, the slower time passes, and conversely, if the gravitational potential increases, time also speeds up.

Einstein is not wrong now

Co-authored by astrophysicists from the University of Sydney and the University of Auckland. Natural Astronomy In a professional journal In a study published on July 3, 2023 Researchers have determined the extent of time expansion in the distant universe. For this, data was collected by observing quasars, special objects considered to be very powerful light sources. (Quasars are star-like strong radio sources whose luminosity is many times greater than the luminosity of the very brightest, so-called Seyfert galaxies.)

Researchers at the University of Auckland studied a total of 190 quasars in detail. By thoroughly analyzing the quasars’ light, they obtained samples

It was able to determine with its help

Billions of light years away, that is how time passes (more precisely: past) in the early universe. Until now, the time expansion of the early universe could not be accurately observed or measured, and researchers have found that time moves five times slower in a billion-year-old universe, again proving this correct. More than a century of Einstein’s prediction.