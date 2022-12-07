They fear another Russian missile attack in Ukraine and will have nothing to respond to – Wednesday’s Our War News

On Tuesday, 4,547 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 3,570 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine – the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Wednesday.

Of those allowed in, police issued temporary residence permits valid for 30 days to 122. Within this period, they have to visit the office of the National Directorate of Immigration as per their place of residence to obtain the final documents.

ORFK announced that 33 people, including 15 children, arrived in Budapest by train after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work. The police are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital. Budapest, as well as staff of aid agencies.

(MTI)