They are attacking Kiev with kamikaze drones, Russian troops are coming to Belarus – our war news on Monday

The foreign ministers of the three Baltic states issued a joint statement on Sunday evening in which they declared that the European Union must act to hold Russia accountable for “horrific crimes” it has committed in Ukraine. “The main planners, instigators and implementers of this murderous aggression cannot avoid justice because there is a loophole in international criminal law,” the foreign ministers said.

Just before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, the three Baltic states called on other member states to continue supporting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigations into Ukraine and several other countries. However, they have also stated that their efforts should not end here. Currently, there is no international court that can hold the Russian political and military leadership accountable for “aggression against Ukraine.” According to the statement of the Baltic States, a special court could fulfill the role of the ICC.

“While the ICC prosecutes certain individuals for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, the core mission of the Special Court is to investigate the crime of aggression,” the statement said.

In September, Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United Nations to create a special court to hold Russia accountable. The European Commission has so far responded very cautiously to the proposal.

(MTI)