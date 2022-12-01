These $200 Razer smart glasses are only $25 for Cyber ​​Monday

Cyber ​​Monday brings us the lowest price we’ve seen on Razer Anzu smart glasses, by far. These glasses usually carry a hefty price tag of $199.99. In recent months, we’ve seen them drop as low as $49.99. Today, however, Woot has it for just $24.99. These are for a brand new pair of glasses with a two year warranty from Razer. Razer Anzu glasses are purposefully designed for both outdoor lifestyle activities as well as indoor computer gaming. We reviewed these glasses ourselves last year, but keep in mind we treated them as $200 goggles, not $25.

Razer Anzu smart glasses at $199 for just $25

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses with Interchangeable Blue Light Filter, Polarized Sunglasses Lenses, Hands Free Connection We see on wut

The Razer Anzu Goggles come with two sets of interchangeable lenses; Blue light filter lenses for indoor computer use and polarized sunglasses lenses for outdoor use. Blue light filter lenses are designed to reduce eye strain and fatigue caused by high-energy blue light emitted from a computer screen. Blue light is a melatonin inhibitor, and the theory is that using your screen at night suppresses your natural sleep cycle. If this is true, blue light filtering lenses should help you sleep better, even after an intense late-night gaming session. The tinted polarized lenses work like any regular sunglasses; The polarized film provides 99% UVA/UVB protection and is designed to reduce glare and eliminate potential eye damage from the sun.

Razer has taken it a step further and implemented hands-free wireless calling in these glasses. There is a bluetooth speaker and microphone built into the frame. The smart touchscreen interface allows you to manipulate the controls, but it’s also voice assistant compatible. You get up to 5 hours of talk time, so you likely won’t need to charge it every day.

The rectangular model is currently only available in the regular/small size at this price. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, but if you’re planning on getting one, you definitely don’t want to lose out on this deal and pay the full $200 in. Direct Scanner.

Are you looking for more discounts? Take a look at today’s best Cyber ​​Monday deals.