There is no progress in the investigation, the war continues – here is the main news on Thursday

So far, 4,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Croatia and 2,500 in Slovenia, the interior ministers of the two countries said on Thursday.

Croatian Interior Minister Tver Posinovic told reporters: Of the refugees, 47 percent were women, 42 percent were children and 12 percent were men. Most of them took refuge with family and friends He added.

He stressed that the European Commission (EC) was setting up a solidarity platform in support of refugee countries in Ukraine. Croatia Has already indicated that Ready to care for 20,000 displaced people.

So far 800 Ukrainian citizens have applied for international protection in Slovenia, but the total population in the country is 2,500, said Slovenian Interior Minister Ales Hodges. Most of them find themselves in private shelters with relatives and friends, he added.

He noted: Slovenia is ready to receive 20-30 thousand refugees, but can take care of a total of 200 thousand.

The Slovenian government decided at a meeting last night on the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees. This decision enforces the law on housing and employment of Ukrainian citizens in Slovenia, It also speeds up the process of providing security. Thus, Ukrainian refugees no longer have to apply for international protection in Slovenia.

The law applies to those who leave Ukraine on or after February 24, 2022 due to an attack by the Russian military.

Non-Ukrainian citizens but also those with refugee status or international protection there are eligible for temporary protection.

Temporary coverage can be extended up to twice a year and up to six months. (MTI)