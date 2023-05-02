There is an agreement to import Ukrainian grain

The European Commission has taken extraordinary and temporary bans on EU imports of agricultural products from Ukraine to ease difficulties caused by the temporary lifting of EU import restrictions on Ukrainian grain, the Brussels body announced on Tuesday. Between May 2 and June 5, wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds can still be freely marketed in all EU member states except Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania.

MTI reports that the leaders of the five countries asked the European Commission in mid-April to take action over the duty-free flow of Ukrainian grain into Europe, damaging local farmers. Before this, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria unilaterally introduced an import ban on Ukrainian agricultural products. Despite an agreement with Russia on this matter, the EU wanted Ukraine to supply its products to the world market despite the Russian sea blockade. However, most of the cheaply produced Ukrainian grain did not go to the original destination countries (African and Middle Eastern states), but to the EU, where it was sold at dump prices to member states. We wrote about this problem in this article.

According to the announcement of the EU Commission on Tuesday, the adopted measures are necessary on the basis of an exceptional guarantee for autonomous trade activities due to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the serious logistical problems experienced by the five member states.

These measures initially affect four agricultural products from Ukraine: wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seed.

These measures will come into effect from May 2 and will be valid till June 5. During this period, the four listed products can be freely marketed in all EU Member States, except for the five Member States most affected by the removal of import restrictions. Within the framework of the Common Transport Procedure, products may still be marketed within or pass through these five Member States, or they may end up in a country or territory outside the EU.

Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria have pledged to end unilateral measures on wheat, corn, canola, sunflower seeds and all products originating in Ukraine. The measures taken on Tuesday address the concerns of farmers in neighboring member states, while maintaining the EU’s firm commitment to support Ukraine and protect its ability to export grain, which is “crucial for feeding the world and keeping food prices low.”

These measures are part of a comprehensive support package put forward by the European Commission, and will be supplemented by additional measures to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports through solidarity channels to other Member States through financial support to agricultural producers in the five Member States. and countries outside the Union.

After the mandate expires on June 5, the Commission is prepared to reimpose preventive measures on imports of agri-food products from Ukraine if the emergency continues. The Board is ready to assess the situation on the EU market in the case of other agricultural products from Ukraine within the framework of the accelerated safeguard procedure.