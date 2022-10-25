There is a major turning point in the code–homeland–war, a former national security chief said.

According to Zoltán Szenes, the first major turning point was the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east, in Harkiv, in early September, because it happened for the first time – With the help of Western military equipment – Ukrainians pushed back Russian troops in a large area.

According to the expert – who is currently a professor at the National Public Service University and the head of the Hungarian Military Science Association – the second major turning point in the war was Russian General Sergey Surovikin. He was appointed as theater director Happened two weeks ago. He explained: Since the appointment of Surovikhin, the strategy of the Russians has clearly changed.

There are constant attacks against civil infrastructure, critical infrastructure, public utility systems and power works, so this is really a new strategy. Air Force doctrine calls this deep strategic bombing or destruction, the purpose of which is to devour the population of a particular country or weaken its strength through destruction to the point that the enemy will give up the war.

he said For InfoRadio Soltan Sens.

He added: There is a doctrine of military doctrine, according to which the war can be won only by air power, and the Russians can now build this – according to him, this will not really be enough, because, for example, in the second world war, the victory of the Allies also required land forces. The former commander-in-chief admitted that the Russians’ new strategy could significantly weaken the Ukrainian war machine.

Since then, Ukraine has continued to defend itself internally, with Zelensky recently saying that thirty percent of their electricity system is not working, and as a result, internal fragility weakens offensive operations, logistics, transport and attention. By this, the Russians want to buy time so that they can transfer as many forces as possible to the regions, which is called regional mobilization.

– said Zoltán Szenes.

Conquering the Donbass may be a more realistic Russian military goal

The expert also spoke about the fact that the Russian withdrawal is already taking place in the south, in Kherson, and according to him, in a couple of weeks they will withdraw all their forces from there to the Crimean peninsula, because they cannot ensure supply. In another way their armies. He added that in light of the developments, Russian military goals may now be severely limited – but a complete occupation of Donbass may still be a realistic goal.

I think that the most realistic goal of the Russian political military leadership is to recapture the Donetsk region in order to go to the border of the two people’s republics. Luhansk, practically theirs, should occupy about forty percent of the Donetsk district, which is going very slowly, and it seems that the other two districts. [Herszon és Zaporizzsja – a szerk.] They don’t want to reach its limits

National Public Service University professor explained.

This may have happened at the exploded Crimean bridge

The former commander-in-chief was asked in an interview what he thought would have happened at the Kerch bridge. It exploded half a month ago.

To this, Zoltán Szenes said: He considers it plausible that this was a well-organized diversionary operation. “It’s said to have Ukrainians, Russians, Armenians on it, I believe,” he said, adding that the Russians guarding the bridge were either negligent (not checking the ship) or paid, which is also a possible explanation.

Earlier, at the beginning of June, Zoltán Szenes was the guest of Index’s talk show, a video interview with him Can be seen here. Our minute-by-minute coverage of Monday’s battle They can reach you here.

(Cover photo: A destroyed apartment building in Ukraine on October 22, 2022. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)