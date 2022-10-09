There is a hidden trackpad on your iPhone. Here’s how you can unlock it

for you Iphone And the IPAD filled with a bunch of nifty hidden featuresincluding iOS 16, which has the ability to Connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers And the You can easily view and share all saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings.

However, interesting hidden features have always been on iOS, and even if you’re running an older software version, like iOS 15, there’s always something new to find — like the secret trackpad in your iPhone keyboard.

When you’re editing text, you’re probably holding your finger on the screen and moving the cursor around all the letters, numbers, and punctuation marks to get where you want it. The magnifying bubble does provide some help, by making the text under your finger larger, but there is another way to move the cursor.

Here is how to find the hidden trackpad of your iPhone.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET



If you are looking for other ways to improve the way you use your iPhone, check this out Two quick tips that will change the way you read articles and the A feature that brings Instagram-like comments to shared photo albums. You can also take a look at CNET’s Biggest Hopes for iOS 16.

How to bring a secret trackpad on your iPhone or iPad

Here’s how to find out the hidden trackpad on your iOS device.

1. Anywhere you type a text, bring your keyboard and Press and hold your finger on the spacebar until the keyboard is blank. You should feel some haptic feedback and see the cursor zoom in for a second, which means you can now use the keyboard as a trackpad.

2. With your finger still pressed, move it around the entire keyboard to move the cursor, just as you would on a trackpad on a Mac.

3. To place the cursor, simply lift your finger off the screen. You can then use any of the other keys, such as Delete, to make any edits in the text. If you want to move the cursor again, hold your finger on the spacebar to bring up the hidden trackpad.

Check out the video below to see the hidden feature in action.

If you are interested in more iPhone tips and tricks, check it out How to unlock this hidden iPhone feature to quickly identify songs And the How to have a secret chat in Notes. And if you have an Apple computer, here it is Seven of the best hidden features on your Mac.