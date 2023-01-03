There is a big fuel outlook here, petrol is very cheap in neighboring countries

Due to the energy crisis and war raging next door, among other factors, fuel prices have risen significantly in the past two years. The government wanted to remedy this through price capping and temporary price freezes for the population. After the price stop was lifted on December 6, we experienced a sharp rally.

Here’s an example of why we’re not sure that introducing price caps in Hungary was a good decision

The official price is HUF 480/litre and the new price – HUF 641/litre for 95 petrol and HUF 699/litre for diesel – is around 25%. In the case of filling a 40 liter gas tank, the difference can be up to HUF 6,440. After the deregulation, the price of fuel changes almost every day, and it is impossible to know where the rate of increase will stop.

Hungarians are resourceful, and in this situation, people living close to the border usually stop by their neighbors to shop and refuel.

We looked at the current price of 95 petrol and diesel in Hungary and surrounding countries. The result is not surprising: we are very expensive. Those lucky enough to live near border crossing points can save a lot, even in the short term, by spending their salary next door.

Country 95 Petrol price (HUF/l) Diesel Price (HUF/l) Hungary HUF 635 HUF 707 Romania HUF 529 HUF 625 Serbia HUF 599 HUF 701 Croatia HUF 533 HUF 638 Slovenia HUF 497 HUF 588 Austria HUF 583 HUF 663 Slovakia HUF 599 HUF 650 Ukraine HUF 534 HUF 563

The data in the table collected based on a database of regularly updated pages.

According to the table, people living near the border can save this much by filling up an average 50-liter tank of fuel if they go next door to the nearest gas station:

In Romania, a full tank of 95 is HUF 5,300 cheaper, while in the case of diesel, the same price is HUF 4,100 less.

1,800 HUF for 95 petrol in Serbia; HUF 300 in case of diesel

Croatia 5100 HUF for 95 petrol; HUF 3450 for diesel

In Slovenia, 6900 HUF for 95 petrol; HUF 5950 for diesel

Austria HUF 2,600 for 95 petrol; In case of diesel HUF 2,200

95 Slovakia 1,800 HUF for petrol; HUF 2,850 for diesel

95 Ukraine 5050 HUF for petrol; In case of diesel HUF 7,200

If we go to work, go shopping, visit family, drive the kid to school, maybe even go to the gas station every week.

4 full tanks per month in Slovenia – because of the huge difference between the prices of the two countries – 95 petrol fillings, totaling approx. A skilled motorist can save HUF 27,600. With a consumption of 6 litres/100 km, charging a total of 200 km detours for these 4 trips, The cost of the trip is HUF 5,964. In this case, the amount saved per month is still more than HUF 20,000.

In the case of diesel-powered cars, the biggest difference in fuel prices was between Ukraine and Hungary. Using the above calculation, A HUF 28,800 can be won here on monthly fuel expensesFrom this the cost of the detour is worth reducing even more – based on the previous example – which is HUF 6,756. The difference between the two amounts is more than HUF 22,000, which also means good savings on a monthly basis.