There are many jobs that don’t require dogs

The pandemic situation has significantly changed the labor market, but we still have a labor shortage, this is a serious problem for businesses before 2020 and after 2021. The pandemic has not significantly shaken the European labor market, with full-time employees avoiding temporary layoffs.

Once the pandemic subsides, economies restart and Deregulation resulted in a sudden increase in demand, meaning that businesses’ labor demand increased at the same time.

So most people see that labor shortages have only temporarily decreased during the coronavirus pandemic, but at the same time the incidence and root causes have not changed. However, according to a recent study, the cause of labor shortages and recruitment difficulties is quite different from the pre-pandemic years.

In 2020 the labor shortage that was common before the pandemic cannot be compared to the current situation, even if governments and businesses want to overcome recruitment difficulties with already proven methods. These are policy instruments

The Practice retraining programs, adult education transition;

retraining programs, adult education transition; And this Migration Promotion, i.e. recruitment of workers from countries outside the EU.

At the same time, these methods do not address the main causes of labor shortages today.

Vacancies remain vacant today because employees do not want to work in jobs and positions with low quality, poor working conditions and most importantly relatively low wages.

It turns out European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) From a recent study presented by

Where wages are high there is no shortage of labour

The ETUC addressed it The EU, including the European Commission and member state governments, are reacting badly to labor shortages. According to unions

The primary solution is to raise the standard of pay and jobs and improve the quality of working conditions.

They continue to dismiss the fact that Brussels and the European Central Bank promote wage restraint to control inflation and avoid a price-wage spiral.

Brussels’ comment struck the fuse of unions The European Trade Union Confederation considers it outrageous that the European Commission’s latest economic forecast calls for wages to rise below inflation in order to curb inflation. They pointed out: The more favorable forecast confirms that it was the appetite for corporate profits that contributed to inflation, not wage increases. Read more >>>

At the same time, this process shows In fact, lack of skill and mobility is not the cause of labor shortage, which hinders the functioning of foot companies.

There is a shortage of labor in those sectors and institutions, and recruitment is difficult where salaries are low, workers are not valued enough, and terms and conditions are unsatisfactory. These are mostly unskilled jobs.

This can be seen in all sectors known to be underpaid or rather poorly paid and expectations are much higher than other sectors.

Has the pandemic paved the way for a quality workplace?

Jobs that are “on the front lines” in the fight against the pandemic or temporarily closed due to restrictions are facing more severe labor shortages today than before the pandemic. – European Trade Union Institute reads In his studies.

It applies to all sectors Most vacancies offer low salaries and unattractive conditions because they are low-quality, unskilled positions. Hence, the concept of shortage of professionals is no longer valid.

Long lines at Amsterdam airport: After the pandemic, passenger traffic recovered quickly, but employees no longer asked for low-quality airport jobs, which is why labor shortages make operations difficult.

Although the entire labor market will need such adult training, the ETUC pointed out that these unfilled positions have not been improved by efforts to implement lifelong training.

Many positions that require a qualified specialist remain unfilled, but potential applicants prefer to work in other fields if conditions are favorable. Because of this, 39 percent of the workforce in the EU is overqualified, while their knowledge is in demand.

Several studies have already demonstrated that employee attitudes have fundamentally changed due to the pandemic. A good example of this is when it was considered taboo before the pandemic, but later became common during the restrictions. work at home and emergence Hybrid work.

The possibility of a home office has become a basic expectation of employees, so today a flexible approach is a basic condition for acquiring and retaining good employees. According to ETUC These processes have improved workers’ bargaining power, which has continued to erode in recent years, and European workers should take advantage of this.

Servants knock on the table

The European Commission decided

If decision-makers and employees do not make it clear to employers that there is a competitive advantage in avoiding wage increases and lower wages, the labor market will miss out on green and digital transformation. Improvements in working conditions, the number of working people and, above all, fair wages help to find the right workforce.

The ETUC sees migration as the wrong answer to the problemAs employees often come to work with inadequate qualifications or general skills, in all cases, companies pay them salaries that are considered low locally. Workers imported from third countries are protected by low wages and poor working conditions.