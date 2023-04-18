There appeared to be one last straw, and those who lost the home improvement grant could keep it

The law was published in Magyar Közlöny on Tuesday evening, which will open the possibility for many more people to receive the housing renovation grant. The stake is not small as after completing the modernization of HUF 6 million, the beneficiaries can get free money up to HUF 3 million.

The decree gives a re-chance to those who submitted their home renovation support application in the last few days and were rejected due to lack of a one-year home loan or existing public debt. The House renovation grant The deadline is December 31, 2022, after which applications for support can only be submitted in exceptional cases until March 31, 2023. In the past month, there has been a huge influx of applications and many may have slipped because they did not fulfill all the criteria and did not have time to correct it.

According to the new law, from April 19, after the grant application is rejected, the grant can be received in the following two cases:

If the application is rejected due to non-residence of the renovated property for at least one year when the application is submitted,

If the application is rejected due to public debt exceeding HUF 5,000.

Bank360.hu, according to the law, if one of the above-mentioned two reasons applies to applications submitted by December 31, 2022, and then rejected, the State Treasury will re-evaluate the application within 60 days. Even after rejection the applicants can get maximum support of HUF 3 million

they have fulfilled the one-year residency obligation until December 31, 2022 (in this case, it is not a problem if they have not done so at the time of application);

Meanwhile, the claimant has settled his public debt and will certify to the Treasury within the specified time frame.

Overall, this will benefit last-minute applicants who may not have had time to fill in the gaps or submit a new application by the end of December after the first rejection.

As per the information so far, due to the large number of requests received over the past few weeks, the assessment has been heavily skewed. In view of this, the new regulation provides an opportunity to extend the deadline for one-time assessment of the support application to a maximum of 45 days.

New regulation a With child loan Also changes the rules and gives applicants a waiver: Those eligible have 60 days to apply for repayment or termination of child support. This time limit is increased to 180 days in the following cases:

In the case of a biological child, after the 12th week of pregnancy – including the postnatal period – at the latest since the child’s birth

In the case of an adopted child, the decision approving the adoption is final

In case of fetal death or stillbirth, 180 days shall commence from the date of the relevant certificate.

It also applies retroactively, meaning that those who have already passed the 60-day deadline can submit an application for suspension and child support within 180 days of the new rule’s effective date (April 28 in this case).